Do you like baseball? Do you like history? Do you like history?

Next week there will be series of performance that include all of them — Bright Star Theatre Presents Jackie.

Performances will be at the Harrisburg Library on Tuesday, Aug. 1, Wednesday, Aug. 2, and Thursday, Aug. 3. Information on tickets is listed below in the calendar of events.

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week! (Today – July 30)

Bad Art Night – Wednesday, July 26, 3 – 4 p.m. Ready to make a disaster piece? Use a random assortment of supplies to create the worst piece of art that you can, be it a painting, a sculpture, or something else entirely! The worst art wins and the winners will receive a trophy. Ages 12-18; No Registration Required; FREE; 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/bad-art-night-kan/

Teen DIY Sea Glass Necklace – Thursday, July 27, 3 – 4 p.m. Bring a bit of the beach to your style with this easy and beautiful macrame sea glass necklace! For Teens; All supplies provided; Registration required; FREE; 201 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/teen-diy-sea-glass-necklace-har/

Kindness Rock Painting – Thursday, July 27, 5 – 6 p.m. Come join us for an evening of Rock Painting. Expect to create an inspiring piece of artwork to spread within the community to encourage and uplift one another. Ages 12-18; No Registration Required; FREE; 4297 C Hwy 24/27 East, Midland Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/kindness-rock-painting-mid/

All Together Now Guided Paint by Number – Saturday, July 29 11 a.m. – Noon. Anyone can paint a masterpiece when you take it step by step! We’ll create a work of art featuring cute, stylized dogs. Ages 18 and up; FREE; Limited spaces available; No Registration Required; 4297 C Hwy 24/27 East, Midland Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/all-together-now-guided-paint-by-number-mid/

Next Week! (July 31 – August 6)

Wildflower Tales of the Trail Part 1 – Monday, July 31, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Susan Edmonson is back by popular demand and will be conducting three classes at CAG this summer. The first class in her garden series will take you on a Wildflower walk with Susan through the woods! Let’s stitch flowers to make a creative journal with little facts and quotes about each of the flowers. Please join Susan for this creative journey! Ages 15 and older; Registration Required; Materials Cost $15.00/$30.00; Class Cost: $50 CAG members, $60 non-CAG members; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios – 223 Crowell Drive, LL102 or Greenway Gallery. To Register or find more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes—workshops.html.

I love CabCo Coasters – Monday, July 31, 6 – 7 pm. CabCo Coasters! Join us to celebrate all the things that make Cabarrus County the wonderful place we call home! Choose from popular features of our county to create your own custom set of photo coasters. Program attendance is limited based on provided supplies; Ages 18 and up; No Registration Required; FREE; 201 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg Library. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/diy-coasters-har/

Bright Star Theatre Presents Jackie Robinson – Tuesday, Aug. 1, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, and Wednesday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. – Noon, 4:30– 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 3, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. This biographical tale follows the life of Jackie Robinson, the first black baseball player to cross the color lines in the Major Leagues. A real-life hero and a tribute to the power of persistence and determination in the face of adversity, see why Jackie Robinson has inspired so many people both in and out of sports! Ages 6-11; FREE; No Registrations Required; 201 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg Library. For more information, https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/bright-star-theatre-presents-jackie-robinson-har/2023-08-01/1/

Kindness Rock Painting – Wednesday, Aug. 2, 3 – 4 p.m. Come join us for an evening of Rock Painting. Expect to create an inspiring piece of artwork to spread within the community to encourage and uplift one another. Ages 12-18; No Registration Required; FREE; 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis Library. For more information, https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/kindness-rock-painting-kan/

Upcoming!</&h1>

Force of Nature: Reception – Thursday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m. Humans are a part of Nature. We depend upon its bounty. It nurtures our sense of place—and peace. Its intricate weavings are material to our health. The artists in Force of Nature go further; their bonds go deeper. The natural world supplies their tools, media, even their partners—and always their inspiration. Join us. Glimpse the beyond-human world as these artists do. See new patterns through their eyes. Feel elements of the earth and sky, woods and water, through their hands. For these artists the force of nature is the very source of creativity. Co-curators and Exhibiting Artist, Linda Goodwin and George Pfeffer. All Ages; No Registration; FREE; 65 Union Street South, Cabarrus Arts Council. For updates, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries

Beginning Pastels with Malia – Saturday, Aug. 12, 1 – 5 p.m. If you want to try a new medium, join us for Beginning Pastels. Discover the wonderful possibilities of painting with this versatile and forgiving medium. If you like drawing, this class will show you how to combine drawing with the painterly application of the beautiful color found in pastels. Malia’s award-winning work has been included in state and national exhibitions. One of her paintings received a first-place award in the animal category of Pastel Magazine’s Pastel 100 Competition. Adult Class; Registration Required; Some Supplies Needed; Cost $50.00 (CAG Members) $55.00 (Non-CAG Members); 223 Crowell Drive, ClearWater Arts Center & Studios. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes—workshops.html

Freeform Resin Class – Saturday, Aug. 19, 1 – 4 p.m. Mahnez, a popular instructor at CAG will be back in August to help you create a custom piece with Resin Art to decorate your home. The process is fun and every project will be unique. Class will begin with Mahnez explaining the resin process. Once everything is prepared, the fun starts with pouring the resin on your piece to make your design. Ages 18 and up; Registration Required; $45.00 CAG Members, $55.00 Non-CAG Members; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios – 223 Crowell Drive. To register, email aloranbyalora@gmail.com. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrusartguild.org/classes—workshops.html

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.—noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation—North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day—Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord)—enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).

Caffeinate with Creatives – Every Second Saturday, 10 – 11 a.m. The Concord area is filled with artists of all kinds, let’s take some time to get to know each other! Join us every 2nd Saturday starting July 8th for coffee and creative conversations. All artists are welcome; No Registration; FREE, Coffee for purchase; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord). For more information, visit https://www.clearwaterartists.com/events-orig/2023/7/8/caffeinate-with-creatives-a-social-hour-for-local-artists