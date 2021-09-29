Local pastor writes book – shares an eternal perspective

This became his genesis for writing his new book, “The Eternity Lens.”

Coleman worked on the book when he would find a window of time and had written half of the book before COVID-19. Then he began to feel a burden to complete it.

“What if I died and my children found my unfinished book on my computer. Would they do something with it or bury it?” Coleman knew he needed to finish what he started, so he began to set aside a few days to go away and write. This allowed him to finish the book.

He shows God’s desire for us to rise above our temporal circumstances and view life through an eternal perspective by using scripture and personal experiences from his own life in the book. People can relate to this, and the book melds the two together. The book has five sections with five chapters in each section. The topics are I. Though our outer self is wasting away. II. Our inner self is being renewed day by day. III. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison. IV. As we look not to the things that are seen, but to the things that are unseen. V. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal. The introduction expounds on not losing heart in the midst of the challenges of living in the real world.