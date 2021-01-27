Need for foster parents in Cabarrus County high as calls for placement have doubled

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our greatest need is teenagers,” Hill said. “A lot of people aren’t wanting to take teenagers.”

Latisha Sealey has been a foster parent working with CTS Health for four or five years now. She only works with children aged 12 and up. She has a background in social services and actually worked for 13 or 14 years with the Department of Social Services.

She has seen first hand the stigma that comes with placing older children in foster care.

“When I initially started fostering it was because I was working in an area that was predominantly Caucasian, so most of the homes I was supervising were Caucasian foster parents,” Sealey said. “There was this running theme where they would not take Black boys, Black teenage boys, so I knew that there was a need for that service, so I decided to start fostering.”

Sealey is currently fostering two teenagers in her home right now, but she knows teenagers in the area need more parents like her who are willing and able to help.