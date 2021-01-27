Need for foster parents in Cabarrus County high as calls for placement have doubled

CABARRUS COUNTY — In a normal year CTS Health in Gaston County would receive maybe three or four calls a day inquiring about placing a child in foster care. During COVID-19 those numbers have doubled.
CTS Health serves communities all over the Charlotte area as well as far out west as Cleveland County and even further east than Rowan. The organization has been involved with foster care throughout the region for years but has never had as much of a stress on it as it has over the last 10 months since the COVID-19 pandemic hit North Carolina full force in March.
The situation has been impactful enough they are reaching out to surrounding communities asking individuals to sign up to help.
“The main need is foster parents,” Julie Hill, licensing supervisor for CTS Health, said in a phone interview Thursday. “There are actually kids right now who are sleeping at D.S.S. with workers because they’ve been removed from their home and there’s not enough foster homes to place these children.”
A rising tide
This is not a situation unique to Mecklenburg County. While help may be needed most there, Cabarrus County has seen the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on foster care for several months now.
Paula Yost works with Cabarrus County’s Child Protection and Fatality Team. She said in a school board meeting in October they normally have about 100 to 120 children in foster care on average. That number was running closer to an average of 150 to 160 during the pandemic.
“We are getting an increased number of parents bringing their children to DHS and leaving them,” Yost said. “Hear me say that — they are leaving them.”
CTS Health is now receiving an average of about five to seven phone calls per day for the placement of children in foster care. They have received as many as 10 in a single day. There are a lot of reasons for that, but Hill said relapse, job loss and abuse in these children’s homes are a big part of it.
“Since COVID a lot of it is, one, a lot of people are relapsing,” she said. “Due to drugs, alcohol, when they’re sitting in this home 24/7 a lot more people are relapsing. Or (two) you have parents who have lost their job and they cannot provide for these children.”
She continued: “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, well the reports of abuse have gone down,’ yes, because the schools are the majority of people who report this abuse because they’re the ones that see it every day. The kid comes in hungry or with dirty clothes. So now that these kids aren’t going into schools there’s not as many reports.
“Also, the parents staying at home all day with these kids, which my child luckily is a good student, but the stress has increased. The children who have A.D.H.D. and are bouncing off the wall, the parents can’t handle them so there tends to be abuse in that situation where maybe family members or neighbors have reported it.”
Cabarrus County Schools has yet to move into Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan A which allows in-person learning with no restrictions on classroom limits during the 2020-21 school year but a date of Feb. 16 has been set for a return to Plan A for Pre-K through 3rd grade. Educators have spoken repeatedly about the possibility of missing a case of abuse in the home due to the fact they aren’t seeing their students every day.
It remains to be seen if the increase in foster care numbers reported by Yost were directly because of incidences such as this, but the question has been asked on multiple occasions by multiple people whether it could be a possibility.
The fact is there is a need in the County for foster care that is handled by Cabarrus, but also a need for private citizens to offer their services as well. CTS Health currently has 95 foster parents throughout the area but only two families in Cabarrus County, one in Harrisburg, one in Salisbury and another in Rowan. They certainly could use more help.
“Our need is definitely for Cabarrus, Harrisburg and then going out to Burke,” Hill said, “so that’s where we’re trying to extend more because those are the children that are having to move to a foster home that is far from their home and their community.”
More specifically
CTS Health has a very pressing need with help placing older children in the area.
“Our greatest need is teenagers,” Hill said. “A lot of people aren’t wanting to take teenagers.”
Latisha Sealey has been a foster parent working with CTS Health for four or five years now. She only works with children aged 12 and up. She has a background in social services and actually worked for 13 or 14 years with the Department of Social Services.
She has seen first hand the stigma that comes with placing older children in foster care.
“When I initially started fostering it was because I was working in an area that was predominantly Caucasian, so most of the homes I was supervising were Caucasian foster parents,” Sealey said. “There was this running theme where they would not take Black boys, Black teenage boys, so I knew that there was a need for that service, so I decided to start fostering.”
Sealey is currently fostering two teenagers in her home right now, but she knows teenagers in the area need more parents like her who are willing and able to help.
“There is a huge need for foster parents working with the adolescent population, they are the most disadvantaged population in this field,” she said. “There’s a stigma associated with working with teenagers, they think they’re grown, they don’t listen, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, so there’s a dire need there. So that’s primarily who I’ve been working with in the last few years that I’ve been fostering. I have thoroughly enjoyed it to be honest. I’ve always enjoyed working with teenagers so that’s an added bonus, but most of them I don’t come at it from a mother role, from a parental role. I don’t have kids. So for me it’s more of a mentor role and I’ve seen that that has been very effective with the kids I’ve worked with. They gravitate more toward having somebody who can identify with some of their struggles, who can empathize with some of the challenges they’ve faced in their short life so far and then somebody who genuinely just cares.”
She continued: “Having people in this field who genuinely care about what they’re doing, there’s a dire need for it.”
How can Cabarrus help?
CTS Health offers personal training to become a foster parent. The process takes about four months to get a license to foster in the state of North Carolina.
“We provide training right now that’s actually virtual because a lot of people aren’t wanting people in their home,” Hill said. “A lot of agencies, D.S.S. does a class training where maybe you have to come in every Thursday from 6 to 8. We do one on ones. It’s one-on-one private with one of my staff and these parents that choose to try to become foster parents. We do it on your schedule, your availability. I’ve done it where I’m sitting at someone’s kitchen counter and they’re cooking dinner for their biological children while we’re training. So it’s a lot more personal. We have all the support (they need). We have a parent coordinator who meets with them weekly to help them with these children. You have a licensing person who is over your home who is more of the foster parent support.”
But what if you want to foster but you don’t own your home? What if you don’t think you’re the right person to help?
“One thing is a lot of people think, ‘Oh, I don’t own my house, so I can’t become a foster parent.’ As long as there is an available bed for a child to sleep in and you can provide for them, you can be a foster parent,” Hill said. “A lot of single men, they don’t think they can be foster parents and actually, we have a few single men who are some of our best parents because they bring those teenage boys in that need a positive male role model in their life.”
These children need help just like most people do at some time in their lives and people in Cabarrus County can be the ones to give it.
“Let go of any preconceived notions about how any kid should act,” Sealey said. “These kids have gone through so many different things, so many different experiences, don’t think that because this 15-year-old is in your house and you have your own 15-year-old that they’re supposed to act the same, that they’re supposed to be on the same level, that they’re supposed to grasp things the same way that your other kid does, whether there’s a biological kid or a foster kid. Kids come from so many different backgrounds and experiences that you just have to be mindful to treat this kid individually and not like a collection of kids or like every other kid.”
How can you help?
Anyone looking to help can contact CTS Health’s main number at 704-864-1477 ext. 120 or they can ask for the Licensing Department. You can also visit their website at www.ctshealth.org.
“I’ve had more jobs than I can count, OK?” Sealey said with a laugh. “But this has probably been the most rewarding job I have ever had. I had a kid ask me, ‘Ms. Latisha, do you get paid for doing this?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I get a stipend,’ and he said, ‘Well you don’t do it for the money.’