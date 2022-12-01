New Salvation Army Center of Hope Shelter named for Bob & Carolyn Tucker

CONCORD— In a shelter name reveal celebration, The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties announced that the new Center of Hope Emergency Shelter will be called the Tucker Center of Hope in recognition of the generous gift received from Bob and Carolyn Tucker, longtime supporters of The Salvation Army of Cabarrus & Stanly Counties.

The Tucker Center of Hope will open in Spring 2023 and will significantly increase bed space for families and women who are experiencing homelessness in Cabarrus and Stanly counties.

“Bob and Carolyn Tucker’s vision and heart for our community have provided the foundation and momentum for this new shelter facility,” said Lieutenants Lara and Devin Sassano, leaders of The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly County. “The new Tucker Center of Hope will be a place of safety and stability amid chaos, and will provide peace, love, and the hope of Jesus Christ for people in the most need.”

In total, more than $8 million has been raised to build the Tucker Center of Hope emergency shelter, thanks to the generosity of the Tuckers and other Ambassadors of Hope who were also recognized at the event for their leading campaign gifts.

“I cannot explain in words how deeply this moves me as I see people walking the streets in this cold weather,” said Salvation Army Advisory Board Chair Leon Hawks. “It is amazing to think we have got a larger place to be able to help people. We are so thankful for all of our generous Ambassadors of Hope who have made this possible.”

The Tucker Center of Hope will provide support and programs that will help residents get back on their feet and into safe, affordable housing through in-depth casework.

A significant program offered to families with children is the Pathway of Hope initiative targeted to break the generational cycle of poverty. The nationwide mission for Pathway of Hope is a ground-breaking effort of The Salvation Army to work hand-in-hand with motivated families to propel them away from chronic poverty and toward a path of self-sufficiency.

“I pray that people will have comfort here and we can give them hope,” said Carolyn Tucker. “All of this is God’s work. What we have given came from His hand. I thank you, God, and praise You over this place.”