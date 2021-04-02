 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rowan County woman scores $1 million lottery prize
0 comments

Rowan County woman scores $1 million lottery prize

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Big Money
N.C. Education Lottery

RALEIGH – Tabetha Church of Cleveland tried her luck on a $10 scratch-off and snagged a $1 million top prize.

Church purchased her winning 50X The Cash ticket from the Community Grocery on Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Church had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She opted for the lump sum and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

The 50X The Cash game launched in February with six top prizes of $1 million. Two remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like 50X The Cash make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $7.4 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Rowan County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheers for Cabarrus County
Local News

Cheers for Cabarrus County

Anytime I want to check the pulse of the local economy and happenings, I call the biggest cheerleader around. Knowing it would be a delicate c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts