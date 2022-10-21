Sheriff's office participating in child safety and drug education program

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the National Child Safety Council’s Safetypup® Program this year. The program promotes the importance of staying safe and drug free and is targeted towards children ages five through twelve throughout Cabarrus County.

The National Child Safety Council (NCSC) is a not-for-profit 501(c) (3), federal tax exempt-organization and dedicated to the safety and well-being of our young children.

NCSC began the well-known missing children milk carton program in 1985. Their “Safetypup®” mascot has appeared on milk cartons with one line safety and drug prevention. Most importantly the NCSC will provide the Sheriff’s Office with diversified safety and drug education materials that will be used by the deputies in teaching young people how to stay safe and drug free and will include the importance of internet safety.

The program also includes materials that will heighten parent and guardian involvement and reinforce the messages at home.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is mailing letters of request to the area business, industrial, professional, military, and fraternal organizations seeking their financial support of this most worthwhile program. The sheriff's office appreciates the support our community leaders have given our program over the past years. Without their much-needed help, our program would not be successful.

If you would like to make a donation to support the program, contributions can be sent to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office – P.O. Box 525 – Concord, NC 28026-0525, attention: Sheriff Van W. Shaw. Please make your checks payable to the National Child Safety Council.