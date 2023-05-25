Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DAVIDSON - Davidson Lands Conservancy (DLC) hosted its highly anticipated Spring Naturefest on Saturday, May 20, at Davidson’s Roosevelt Wilson Park. This engaging, educational event offered fifteen exhibits and activities, providing a unique opportunity for attendees of all ages to connect with the wonders of nature.

The event featured a variety of free exhibits and activities, including crafts, live animals, fishing, native plants, animals and trees, pollinators, school science projects, and other conservation attractions. Held each year, DLC’s Naturefest encourages curiosity and exploration, inviting participants on a journey of discovery and heightened environmental awareness.

Participants were treated to interactive exhibits and hands-on learning about nature and ecosystems. Children delighted in the opportunity to engage with live animals including a screech owl, snakes and a blue tongued skink, and to observe native plant, animal and tree species while learning the vital role pollinators play in nature. A local student shared her love for fishing commenting, “Fishing during Naturefest brought back wonderful memories of visiting my grandfather’s farm.”

"We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response to Naturefest, and how eagerly our community embraced the exhibits and activities," shared Cindy McIntosh, DLC Board member and chair of NatureFest. "Witnessing the joy and curiosity on the children’s faces was magical and underscored the power of nature education,” she added.

NatureFest 2023 was generously underwritten by the Davidson Garden Club, a loyal and long-term supporter of the Conservancy. Volunteers, exhibitors, and participants made Naturefest a resounding success, and DLC is grateful for their dedication and passion for local conservation and environmental education.

NatureFest exhibitors and partners were core to the event success and the Conservancy is grateful to each partner: Carolina Raptor Center, Davidson College, DK8 School, North Carolina Wildlife Federation, North Carolina Native Plant Society, Town of Davidson Parks and Recreation, WOW, Bartlett Tree Experts, Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation, Stephen Hughes, Woodlawn STEAMfest, Schiele Museum, Mecklenburg County Beekeepers, and My Monarchs.

About Davidson Lands Conservancy

Davidson Lands Conservancy is a non-profit organization that works to preserve and protect natural areas in Davidson through its four conservation pillars: urban forestry, land conservation, greenways and trails, and wildlife habitat.