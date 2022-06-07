Summer arts fun begins this month

The school bell has rung. The kids are out. Summer has begun, and so has the summer arts fun from the Cabarrus Arts Council.

Art Lab returns! Join us on Wednesday, June 15th at 10 a.m. for the first of many Art Labs we have planned for students 7 or older. We'll take them on a tour of The Galleries' exhibition, Let There Be Music, to explore the oil paintings of Anne Pell Harkness.

After the tour, we'll create our own "chair stories" - sketches and reflections inspired by Harkness' work. Registration is required and limited to 15 students. To Register, visit https://forms.gle/KTareQ5WQ9Jbdq1P6. Adult supervision is required.

Want to go?

What: Art Lab

When: Wednesday, June 15, 10 a.m.

Where: Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.

Cost: $5 per student

Recommended Ages: 7+

Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate

This Week (June 8 - 11)

Kid Krafters – Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord – Wednesday, June 8, 4:30 p.m. It’s summer, so let’s get kind of sandy! Join us as we use watercolor paint and sandpaper to create mixed media sand(paper)castles. Recommended for ages 7-12; registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/kid-krafters-con-41/.

Delightful Dolphin – Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord – Thursday, June 9, 4:30 p.m. Join the Cabarrus County Library as they read stories, play “Jumping the Waves”, and create a tie-dye dolphin picture. Recommended for ages 6-11; registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see

Thursday on Main: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot – Thursday, June 9, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July & August this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Thursdays on Main: Gary Lowder & Smokin' Hot > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

Nate Brown’s Rhythms of Soul – Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord – Saturday, June 11, 3:30 p.m. From Reggae, Calypso to afro-latin jazz, come listen to the soulful sounds of the percussionist Nate Brown as he plays music on the steel drums from around the world. Recommended for all ages; registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/nate-browns-rhythms-of-soul-con/.

Rockin’ The Burg – Beatlesque “Beatles Tribute” - Saturday, June 11, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/7062234110518665/.

Next Week (June 12-18)

Summer Art Camp – Monday, June 13 – Friday, June 17, 9-11:30 a.m. Join Brenda’s Art Studio for one week of drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts. Recommended for kids. Brenda’s Art Studio, 1211 Winecoff School Road, Concord. For more information and to register for a summer art camp, email Brenda at brendahardin1@windstream.net or call 704-786-8570.

Adult Sensory Program – Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord – Monday, June 13, 10-11 a.m. Adults with autism spectrum disorder, sensory integration issues, and other developmental disabilities and their caretakers are invited to this sensory program. Full of stories, crafts, and activities, this program will create a great opportunity to meet friends and engage in the community. Recommended for adults; registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/adult-sensory-program-con-22/.

Make it! – SPIN Club – Monday, June 13, 1-3 p.m. Campers will have the opportunity to make a different craft each week. Crafts will include jewelry making, show design, and so much more! Recommended for all ages; registration is $50. Cabarrus County 4-H Club Office, 715 Cabarrus Avenue West, Concord. For more information and to register, see https://cabarrus.ces.ncsu.edu/event/563178140/steam-spin-club/.

Crochet 101 – Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg – Tuesday, June 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Have you ever been curious about crochet? Come lean how to create a slip knot, chain, single crochet, half-double crochet, and more! Beginners welcomed. All supplies provided. Recommended for ages 13 and up; registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register see https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/crochet-101--the-basicshar/.

Art Lab - Cabarrus Arts Council. Wednesday, June 15, 10 a.m. Create your own "chair stories" - sketches and reflections inspired by Anne Pell Harkness' work in her solo exhibition in The Galleries. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 7+; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required; To Register: https://forms.gle/KTareQ5WQ9Jbdq1P6. Cabarrus Arts Council 65 Union Street S, downtown Concord.

Art on the Go – Friday, June 17, 5 p.m. A new traveling arts activity series! The Cabarrus Arts Council brings the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Look for the arts council to visit your Cabarrus County town soon. First Stop: Logan Multi-Purpose Center, 184 Booker Dr. SW, Concord. Project: Father's Day craft. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public.

2022 North Carolina Juneteenth Festival – Saturday, June 18, 1-5 p.m. ChenMed & Accellacare present The 2022 North Carolina Juneteenth Festival themed "Educating, Empowering, Entertaining" will feature 80 black owned companies. Crafts, culture, performances, art, kids games, information and more is some of what attendees can expect. Free giveaways, discounts, and coupons make the vendor shopping experience like no other. Come support black business and black excellence. Recommended for all ages; admission is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 North Carolina 49, Concord. For more information, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-north-carolina-juneteenth-festival-tickets-216003511317.

Upcoming

Sunday Music Series –Casear and Creole Soul – Sunday, June 19, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Sunday Music Series: Casear and Creole Soul > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

Art Walk on Union – Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Summer Concert Series – Air Supply – Saturday, June 25, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2501/mctl/EventDetails.

Summer Art Camp – Monday, June 27 – Friday, July 1, 9-11:30 a.m. Join Brenda’s Art Studio for one week of drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts. Recommended for kids. Brenda’s Art Studio, 1211 Winecoff School Road, Concord. For more information and to register for a summer art camp, email Brenda at brendahardin1@windstream.net or call 704-786-8570.

Summer Concert Series – Charlotte Symphony – Friday, July 1, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2502/mctl/EventDetails.

Sunday Music Series – UltimaNota – Sunday, July 3, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Sunday Music Series: UltimaNota > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

Thursday on Main: Jim Quick & Coastline – Thursday, July 14, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July & August this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Thursdays on Main: Jim Quick & Coastline > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

Summer Concert Series – Tracy Lawrence – Saturday, July 16, 7-10 p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2507/mctl/EventDetails.

Sunday Music Series – Crank Sinatra – Sunday, July 17, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis. For more information, visit Sunday Music Series: Crank Sinatra > City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Community > Calendar (kannapolisnc.gov).

Summer Concert Series – Mother’s Finest – Saturday, July 23, 7-10p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Calendar/ModuleID/426/ItemID/2510/mctl/EventDetails.

Summer Concert Series – Everclear, Fastball & The Nixons – Saturday, August 6, 7-10p.m. Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of entertainment for Concerts in the Park! From June to August, visit Village Park for free, family-friendly entertainment with a series of live performances and fireworks on select evenings. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Village Park, 700 West C Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Community/News/ID/2006/2022-Summer-Concert-Movie-Series-Announced.

Sunday Music Series – RenElvis – Sunday, Aug. 7, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Thursday on Main: Band of Oz – Thursday, Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July & August this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Rockin’ The Burg – The Molly Ringwalds “80s Variety” - Saturday, Aug. 13, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/847534896642814/.

Sunday Music Series – Phillip Howe – Sunday, Aug. 21, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Sunday Music Series – Phillip Howe – Sunday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Thursday on Main: The ToneZ – Thursday, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m. Held on the 2nd Thursday in May, June, July, August & September this evening music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from bluegrass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, dinner will be available for purchase or attendees can bring their own picnics. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Rockin’ The Burg – Departure “Journey Tribute” - Saturday, Sept. 10, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/653454332577699.

Sunday Music Series – The Trailblazers – Sunday, Sept. 4, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Sunday Music Series – Joseph Michael Mahfoud – Sunday, Oct. 2, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Rockin’ The Burg – Band of Oz “Beach Variety” - Saturday, Oct. 8, 6:30-9 p.m. The Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series is a free, family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Recommended for families; entry is free. 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/305400671691511.

Sunday Music Series – Carolina Gator Gumbo – Sunday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. Kannapolis’ Summer Entertainment Series 2022 includes a diverse lineup of music on 1st and 3rd Sundays in May, June, July, August & September. This afternoon music series will feature free performances by various musicians ranging from blue grass to classical to country and rock music. Held under the oak trees at Veterans Park, attendees can bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Registration not required; Cost is free; Veterans Park, 119 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

Ongoing

The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.

Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon - 6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.

Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).

The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org