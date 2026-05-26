Alert Special Weather Statement until TUE 7:15 PM EDT May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm with Gusty Winds Impacting Southeastern Catawba, Lincoln, and Northern Gaston CountiesWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving east at 25 mph, expected to impact southeastern Catawba, Lincoln, and northern Gaston counties through 7:15 PM EDT.Affected Areas:LincolntonGastoniaNewtonBessemer CityDallasMaidenStanleyRanloWestportHigh ShoalsWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mph. Impacts:Potential for knocked down tree limbs.Unsecured objects may be blown around. People are also reading… Arrest made in Sundrop murders case - suspect in Washington state Friday Five: New McDonald's, deli, changes at Concord Mills and more Daniel Suarez wins emotional, rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41 after severe illness Atrium Health to open new emergency department in Speedway area 'Top Chef' episode in Asheville highlights food traditions, Helene recovery Nearly 18 years later, arrest made in Concord’s Sun Drop murders Coca-Cola 600 week gives fans unique opportunities behind the scenes Memorial Day schedules - Many offices closed; parks, pools open Coca-Cola 600 Weekend is here - NASCAR's longest race White Point partners with Liles family to recapitalize Gibson Mill in Concord Family: Kyle Busch died from severe pneumonia, sepsis Atrium Health Cabarrus among 10 N.C. hospitals earning top patient safety grades Friday Five: Burrage Road construction, historical program, a rant and fun Cabarrus athletes, teams keep performing at high levels Safety Tips:If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.Secure loose objects to prevent them from being blown away.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or independenttribune.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Rubio says Strait of Hormuz will open 'one way or the other' Trump says Iran deal is close as gas prices hit Memorial Day high Trump says Iran deal is close as gas prices hit Memorial Day high Pope Leo’s first encyclical tackles artificial intelligence Pope Leo’s first encyclical tackles artificial intelligence FDA Warns Retailers Over Illegal Vapes Disguised as Everyday Items FDA Warns Retailers Over Illegal Vapes Disguised as Everyday Items