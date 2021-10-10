COLUMN: Advice for the born-again Christian

I wasn’t saved in a church, so one of the first persons I went to see after I accepted Christ was my pastor. You should do the same. Be sure your pastor knows about the change in your life.

When I talked with my pastor about my own salvation experience, I confessed to him that while I had never been a very good student of the Bible, I now had a hunger for God’s Word. He suggested starting with the Gospel of John. “You’ve just experienced a miracle in your life,” he told me. “Read John, and I think you’ll be amazed at the other miracles Jesus can do!”

He was right. The words jumped off the page. It was one of the first times I realized that something was very different about me.

But I have some other advice for the new Christian. This is something that I once heard my former pastor tell my daughter, Lauren. He told her, “There are thirty-one days in most months and thirty-one chapters in the Book of Proverbs. Read a chapter each day.” He was right, too. If you want to learn how to apply divine wisdom to the daily problems life will bring your way, you’ll find out how in Proverbs.

Bible study is important. People often lament about how difficult it is to figure God out. I can tell you from personal experience that he’s not nearly as hard to figure out, if you read what he has to say!