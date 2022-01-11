COLUMN: Building a future North Carolina can be proud of

With the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last month, and Vice-President Kamala Harris and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg recent visited Charlotte, I have been reflecting on the work that still must be done before better quality infrastructure becomes a reality. With billions of dollars expected to reach the state to fund projects like broadband expansion in rural areas, public transit modernization in our urban hubs, new runways at our many airports, upgrades for our ports, and needed improvements to thousands of our roads and bridges, North Carolina stands to benefit greatly.

But President Biden’s signature was just the beginning. Implementing these much-needed improvements to our state’s infrastructure will require an all-hands-on-deck effort from workers like me—from Charlotte to Wilmington to Raleigh-Durham to right here in Cabarrus County and everywhere in between.