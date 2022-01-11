COLUMN: Building a future North Carolina can be proud of

With the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last month, and Vice-President Kamala Harris and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg recent visited Charlotte, I have been reflecting on the work that still must be done before better quality infrastructure becomes a reality. With billions of dollars expected to reach the state to fund projects like broadband expansion in rural areas, public transit modernization in our urban hubs, new runways at our many airports, upgrades for our ports, and needed improvements to thousands of our roads and bridges, North Carolina stands to benefit greatly.
But President Biden’s signature was just the beginning. Implementing these much-needed improvements to our state’s infrastructure will require an all-hands-on-deck effort from workers like me—from Charlotte to Wilmington to Raleigh-Durham to right here in Cabarrus County and everywhere in between.
Who am I? Like most people, I grew up being told to follow my dreams. My passion is aviation. After receiving my private pilot’s License, I was unable to continuing flight school while working as a propeller mechanic following my high school graduation, I put my plans on hold. Without the access to the proper schools for the training and certifications I needed to obtain a well-paying job in the field, I decided to move on and find other opportunities to help me get by.
Then, a few years ago I moved to the Charlotte area. I was working as a paramedic and at a heavy machinery shop, but I burnt out quickly. Then, one day, I discovered the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM)—a private career college in my neighborhood. It was one of just a handful of institutions that offer an Airframe & Powerplant (A&P) certification— the certification needed to work as a mechanic on the external frame and engine components of an aircraft. I enrolled immediately. I saw an opportunity to once again try my hand at pursuing my passion.
While at AIM, my classes gave me the hands-on training I needed to master the craft. Thanks to their career placement services, I secured a job with a regional airline based at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport during my studies, and upon graduation I already had an offer in hand to work as a mechanic for a family-owned aviation company in Concord.
In my work in Concord and the greater Charlotte region, I have seen first-hand the need for aviation infrastructure improvements in our state. The bipartisan infrastructure bill was the largest one-time investment in infrastructure in our nation’s history—and North Carolinians will reap the benefits for generations to come. All across the state, we will be driving on safer roads, flying into upgraded airports, using more efficient public transportation, surfing faster on broadband internet, and driving greener cars.
But first, to make these projects a reality, thousands of North Carolinians who, like me, hold degrees or technical certifications from for-profit career colleges will be instrumental in implementing these improvements. Our politicians delivered the funding: now the builders, welders, mechanics, engineers, electricians, and other technically skilled workers will be called upon to see these long overdue projects through to completion.
Over the coming months and years, as the infrastructure funds reach our state, more jobs will be created. Career colleges across the state are training thousands of our future workers for stable, well-paying professions that can help deliver these improvements to North Carolina and the rest of the country. Let’s not forget the great service these men and women are doing for their communities. Let’s uplift the educational paths they have chosen and the work they are doing for their country.
William Walton works in Concord as a A&P mechanic for Victory Lane Aviation and is a graduate of Aviation Institute of Maintenance.