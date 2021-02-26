COLUMN: Keeping kids first

Let us be clear about our priorities. We have to respect and listen to parents. Let us also emphatically state we value our teachers and school personnel and need to ensure their safety. But our first priority has to be our students. We cannot lose a generation of children who fell behind and never recovered. What is needed now is action and we trust our lawmakers will be receptive to additional staffing and expenditures necessary to make what they just legislated work effectively.

The first step is to assess the grade-level progress of each student. Teachers need to know how much remediation is needed. Nowhere is this more imperative than with reading and basic math skills. A child who cannot read or do math at grade level is never going to succeed; the material gets progressively more difficult.

We may discover large numbers of children have not learned at appropriate grade levels and need to drop back. Summer school may be a necessity in order to catch up. Parents might not like it, because they prefer having blocks of summer months for vacations, especially if the virus allows more travel and freedoms this summer. Teachers like having time off also. But again, the number one priority is our children, and we need to do what is best for the most of them.