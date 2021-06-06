COLUMN: Sister’s promise to dying brother personally answered by Jesus

“What’s there to think about,” my brother told me. “I want to live!”

After witnessing what the fear of dying was doing to him, my sister wisely declared to him, “The Lord will not take you until he gives you some dying grace. If you’re afraid of dying, he’s not ready to take you.”

It wasn’t very much later, as my brother lay dying on his death bed that the Lord himself decided to pay him a visit. “I didn’t dream this up,” my brother confided in me. “I saw him and I heard his voice. I didn’t see his face, but I could tell it was him by his clothing.”

“We got off that ventilator, didn’t we, Jesus said to him. “I think it’s time for us to go.”

But my brother was not ready to go and asked Jesus let him stay awhile longer. “I’d like to see my wife again,” he told him.

I’ll arrange that,” Jesus told him. “You still have a choice. If you want to stay, you can.”

My brother confided in me that as he watched Jesus walk away, he came within a hair of saying, “I’ll go now.” But just before he spoke, the Lord turned around to him and said, “Be at peace. We will see each other again.”