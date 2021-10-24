COLUMN: Toeing a line leading to nowhere

If there is one thing that those all along the political spectrum can agree on, it’s that disagreement has never been as profound as it is today. Never in modern times has the gap between conservatives and liberals been as wide.
There are a multitude of reasons why that is true, particularly involving the changes in society over the last decade, but the root cause has been the rapid lurch to the left made by many liberals. Call it the Bernie Sanders effect.
The Sanders effect has created a rift that realistically has no solid middle ground. In fact, the notion that the two sides can meet somewhere in the middle can be summarized in two words—they can’t.
One of the obstacles to reaching a conciliatory tone in today’s political climate is the linear approach to issues favored by far-left zealots, the Sanders zombies we’ll call them. At one end of that is the self-absorption that has come to define the far left. At the other end is the power and control over society coveted by the Sanders zombies. Between those two points are the many issues—collinear points—where far-left ideology attempts to transform society, from climate management to defunding the police to radical ideas seeping into public education.
This, of course, leads to a simple question. How many people actually make up the far-left of the Democrat party these days? Is it a simple minority, one small in number but effective in gaining attention for the cause? There is a lot of evidence pointing toward the minority position. Social media has given that small minority a megaphone that cuts straight to the heart and head of many in the political class.
How do we know that to be true? Listen to the radical ramblings of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Shumer or Joe Biden, three long-time warhorses for the Democrats who now sound more like 1960s hippies eager to embrace every far-left idea that floats their way. Note also the many Democrats quick to grab a ride on whatever psychedelic bus stops by.
Conservatives, meanwhile, have ingrained principles that keep conservative ideology on track, rooted in Christian values, our constitution, tradition, and the norms that have maintained civil society for centuries.
This is how state-sanctioned abortion, for example, can be placed in the same argument as, say, a state-mandated vaccine. To a liberal, the two fall along the same line, although from a liberal’s perspective one is driven by personal choice, while the other is not. A conservative, meanwhile, will more likely see the two as totally disconnected, with the disconnect driven by the sanctity of human life, by the belief that God’s creation is to be protected from the point of conception onward. Driven by, in other words, one of the principles that keep conservative thought from developing into radical extremism. Crucial to understanding this key point is to recognize that refusing a vaccine is not a murderous act, despite the propaganda.
This is not to imply every Republican is against abortion or every Democrat is pro-choice. Or that every Republican is against climate activism, or that every Democrat is in favor of radically changing society in the name of climate management. However, if you use the Biden administration and its policies as a guide, it’s easy to believe that every Democrat in the U.S. Senate (save Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia) has turned into a Sanders zombie. Every issue is measured along that aforementioned line of collinear points, with all liberal arguments resting along that line, free from the barriers—the ingrained principles—of morality, religion, tradition and societal norms that prevent radicalism.
This is not a novel idea. Several have expressed the left’s dismissal of the societal norms and customs inherent in civil society. Patrick Deneen’s book, “Why Liberalism Failed,” has been referenced in this column several times, particularly how it addresses the dissolution of community norms. Again, consider the defund the police movement. Think of the suffering imposed on the rest of us in the name of climate justice. Have you filled your car’s tank with gas lately?
Central to understanding the Sanders zombies is to recognize that climate hysteria has become their go-to religion, fitting nicely, of course, along the collinear points of far-left ideology. Biden’s monstrosity of a spending bill provides ample evidence of climate worship, as does the far left’s inflexible stance toward the issue. There is little room for compromise when religious fervor provides the backdrop for negotiation. This, essentially, points to the difference between standing firm on principle and becoming radicalized.
While much of the spending from his proposed $3.5 trillion bill is intended to manage the climate, another chunk is intended for the social safety nets prized by liberals. All in all, the bill points toward more government interference in markets, in individual lives, in the day-to-day rhythm of life in this country.
Where does socialism fit into the linear thought processes of far-left ideology? The argument can be made that this particular linear model is the very definition of socialism. A socialist is a self-absorbed creature covetous of what others have accumulated while focused on imposing his or her will through the strong arm of government. All points in between represent the issues socialists attempt to force on the rest of us. Individual liberty be damned.
We’ve all watched enough hospital dramas and police shows over the years to know that when a heart monitor flatlines, the patient is gone. Likewise, far-left ideology—socialism—is dead on arrival, flatlined by its very nature.
Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.