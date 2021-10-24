COLUMN: Toeing a line leading to nowhere

How do we know that to be true? Listen to the radical ramblings of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Shumer or Joe Biden, three long-time warhorses for the Democrats who now sound more like 1960s hippies eager to embrace every far-left idea that floats their way. Note also the many Democrats quick to grab a ride on whatever psychedelic bus stops by.

Conservatives, meanwhile, have ingrained principles that keep conservative ideology on track, rooted in Christian values, our constitution, tradition, and the norms that have maintained civil society for centuries.

This is how state-sanctioned abortion, for example, can be placed in the same argument as, say, a state-mandated vaccine. To a liberal, the two fall along the same line, although from a liberal’s perspective one is driven by personal choice, while the other is not. A conservative, meanwhile, will more likely see the two as totally disconnected, with the disconnect driven by the sanctity of human life, by the belief that God’s creation is to be protected from the point of conception onward. Driven by, in other words, one of the principles that keep conservative thought from developing into radical extremism. Crucial to understanding this key point is to recognize that refusing a vaccine is not a murderous act, despite the propaganda.