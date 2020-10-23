COLUMN: Towns in trouble

In the “Roaring Twenties,” times were good for many and there was optimism for the future. Then, like the flipping of a light switch, everything changed on Oct. 29, 1929. The stock market crashed. Quickly businesses were closed, fortunes wiped out, unemployment soared and the mood turned to despair.

In North Carolina, many cities and towns, convinced their future was bright, had borrowed heavily — some irresponsibly — to build new buildings, expand utilities systems and improve infrastructure. They never envisioned being unable to make the payments on the large debts, but in just months, that’s what happened. By 1933, the picture in our state was grim: 62 counties, 152 cities and towns and some 200 special districts were in default on the principal, interest or both.

When Asheville declared bankruptcy, alarm spread across the state. North Carolina, already severely impacted by the loss of tax revenues, would suffer. Municipal governments are the creation of and are responsible to the state, so unpaid debts would reflect on the financial condition of state government. And when the state attempted to borrow, money lenders would hike up interest rates based on these financial woes.