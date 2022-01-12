COLUMN: What is in a name

From childhood I have answered to the nickname "Duck.” When I was born my uncle hung that name on me from the Walt Disney character, Donald Duck. It stuck and my family, my friends, and some of my teachers called me by that name.
When I entered the military, I was called “Dave” being short for Davis. Not withstanding as soon as I received my permanent assignment most called me by my old nickname. This remained until I became a career airman. At that time, I was identified by “Sarge” or later by my rank as "Chief" for Chief Master Sergeant. Following retirement, I became Mr. Davis or Don and later as “Pastor Don.” I took the name or title and responded accordingly.
In researching the Internet, I discovered the name, Donald, means “World Rule.” That meaning is far from being applicable to me. However, in the Bible, names were used to positively identify the characteristics of the person. In the Old Testament we find that God changed the name of Abram, “No longer will you be called Abram; your name will be called Abraham, for I made you a father of many nations” (Gen. 17:5, NIV). Abraham’s son was given the name Isaac, (meaning laughter) because both Abraham and his wife, Sarah laughed at the thought of having a child at having a child at an old age.
The name of Isaac’s son, Jacob was translated as “tripper or supplanter” because during birth he held the heel of his twin brother, Esau. Yet, when he had a face-to-face encounter with God, his name was changed to Israel, “Then the man said, your name will no longer be Jacob, but Israel, because you have struggled with God and with men and have overcome” (Gen. 32:28, NIV). When God places a name on someone it sticks and becomes a means of describing his or her character and contribution to our Lord’s Kingdom.
As I thought of names of all the Bible personalities, I remembered a song from New Market Baptist Church in Newport News, Virginia, with these words. “There have been names that I loved to hear, oh, yes. But never has there been a name so dear. To this heart of mine, as this name divine. This precious, precious name of Jesus.
“Jesus is the sweetest name I’ll ever know. And He is just the same as His holy name. And that’s the reason why I love Him so. Jesus is the sweetest name I know.”
Of all the names given to the patriarchs none were given a name like Jesus. When the Angel Gabriel first visited the Virgin Mary he gave this description of the child she was carrying. “And behold you will conceive in your womb and bring forth a Son, and shall call His name Jesus. He will be great, and will be called the Son of the Highest, and the Lord God will give Him the throne of His father David. And He will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of His kingdom there will be no end” (Luke 1:31-33, NKJV).
The Apostle Paul wrote “Therefore God also has highly exalted Him (Jesus) and given Him the name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth, and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father” (Phil. 2:9-11, NKJV).