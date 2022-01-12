COLUMN: What is in a name

From childhood I have answered to the nickname "Duck.” When I was born my uncle hung that name on me from the Walt Disney character, Donald Duck. It stuck and my family, my friends, and some of my teachers called me by that name.

When I entered the military, I was called “Dave” being short for Davis. Not withstanding as soon as I received my permanent assignment most called me by my old nickname. This remained until I became a career airman. At that time, I was identified by “Sarge” or later by my rank as "Chief" for Chief Master Sergeant. Following retirement, I became Mr. Davis or Don and later as “Pastor Don.” I took the name or title and responded accordingly.

In researching the Internet, I discovered the name, Donald, means “World Rule.” That meaning is far from being applicable to me. However, in the Bible, names were used to positively identify the characteristics of the person. In the Old Testament we find that God changed the name of Abram, “No longer will you be called Abram; your name will be called Abraham, for I made you a father of many nations” (Gen. 17:5, NIV). Abraham’s son was given the name Isaac, (meaning laughter) because both Abraham and his wife, Sarah laughed at the thought of having a child at having a child at an old age.