LETTER: Without Electoral College 40 states don’t matter

For the life of me, I cannot understand why some so called educated people think the only way to have a fair Presidential election is by popular vote!

In his Guest Column titled, 'Popular vote should replace Electoral College', Leroy Deabler, stated "It's time to hear from the voters, and it's time to lower the barriers to voting."

I agree legislators need to get their act together, but, by popular vote is definitely not the answer.

According to 2021 figures, the top 10 most populous states account for 179,199,880 of the US population. In the top 10 states where people are registered to vote, the average number of registered voters is 76%.

So, doing the math, if a candidate concentrates on the top 10 most populous states during a campaign that is all that is needed to win, essentially negating the votes of the other 40 states.

Not only that, Mr. Deabler stated, "In the past six presidential elections, the Democrats won the popular vote five times."

So, based on the numbers and Mr. Deabler's calculations, Democrats will win the presidency 5 out of 6 elections. How nice, really.