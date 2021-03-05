How small businesses, entrepreneurs can grow with the Cabarrus Center

CONCORD — The Cabarrus Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship opened in downtown Concord this week in the former Cabarrus Savings Bank Building.

The Cabarrus Center is geared toward aspiring entrepreneurs, existing businesses, and the community to help, grow, and accelerate businesses through education, networking and mentoring.

With over 20 private offices, shared meeting space and common areas for businesses the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation (EDC) said the center is ideal for startups. Flywheel manages the space and memberships with flexible, short-term plans.

The Cabarrus EDC announced in June 2020 that it would partner with Flywheel Coworking to create the innovation center. The center was officially formed in September of last year following a virtual launch event.

Page Castrodale — recently officially named the Cabarrus EDC director — said the Cabarrus Center offers hope to local businesses after a year of uncertainty due to the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}