A Community Food Drive will be held on Tuesday, May 23, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church at 6841 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. Curbside drop off will be in front of the Fellowship Hall.

Poplar Tent’s food drive benefits the food pantries of CCM (Cooperative Christian Ministries) in Concord, Kannapolis and Harrisburg.

CCM’s current food pantry critical needs are: canned chicken, other canned meats (hash, chili, Vienna sausages, etc.), low salt corn and green beans, canned peas, carrots and potatoes, canned beans (except green beans and pintos), canned fruit (except pears), and dry pasta.

CCM is always seeking low sodium items, no added sugar items and whole grain items.

Currently they have plenty canned green beans, pintos, pears, pasta sauce, tuna and soup.