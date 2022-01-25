BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ragin’ Bulls see early lead against Mooresville disappear in GMC loss

HARRISBURG – The Hickory Ridge boys basketball team burst to a first-quarter lead against highly regarded Mooresville but eventually succumbed with an 85-63 home loss Tuesday night.

It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Ragin’ Bulls, who saw their overall record dip to 4-12, while they have a 1-5 mark in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

The Blue Devils have a 14-1 overall record and reside in second place in the GMC at 5-1.

Hickory Ridge led 17-8 after one quarter of play, but Mooresville caught fire in the second period, erupting for 25 points to go into halftime with a 33-28 advantage. The Ragin’ Bulls had more troubles in the second half and were ultimately saddled with the loss.

Luke Brigman and Caden Haywood finished with top scoring honors for the Ragin’ Bulls, as each had 18 points. Jalen Harris added nine points, while Kendal McDougald had five and Miles Beard – who came in averaging more than 21 points per game – was limited to four points.

Christian Herring led Mooresville with 21 points, while KC Shaw had 15, Evan Ezhilan 12 and Aishus Stewart 11.

The Ragin’ Bulls are scheduled to play host to West Cabarrus on Wednesday, and Mooresville faces Lake Norman at home on Thursday.