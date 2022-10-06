C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Dbo’s Song: No matter what name you use, just know Bulldogs star plays for his mama

CONCORD – Deebo was a dastardly character, just downright dirty.

And if you’ve never seen the cult classic ‘Friday,’ I’m talking about the Deebo made famous by late 6-foot-5, 300-pound actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, who portrayed the movie’s neighborhood bully.

Well, D’Nas White is nothing like that, although the Jay M. Robinson junior defensive lineman is known locally – and, in some cases, nationally – as “Deebo.”

(He prefers to spell it “Dbo,” but we’ll get deeper into that later.)

White’s also about 6-5 and 300 pounds, give or take an inch or a pound, but he’s truly a gentle soul, almost cherubic in nature. His voice is calming, he is giving. And if you’re an adult, he’s going to address you with “sir” or “ma’am.”

“Dbo’s a big, gentle giant, man,” Jay M. Robinson coach Darius Robinson said. “He’s so respectful. He’s everything that you want. He’ll walk through the hall at school, and you’ll be like, ‘Who is this kid taking up half the hallway?!’ But you walk up to him and you have a conversation with him, he’s one of the sweetest kids you could ever be around and will literally do anything for you. He’s so caring about everybody else beyond himself.”

Well, until the Friday night lights come on. Then, he’s, er, not so gentle.

There’s a transformation.

It’s then that White seems to actually become Deebo, using strength mighty enough to move a Volkswagen Beetle to de-cleat offensive lineman and fling quarterbacks like Frisbees.

“On the field, I’m more like a bully,” White admitted. “Yeah, I can say that.”

And if you’re wondering how such a mild-mannered man-child can go to such a different extreme at game time, White immediately has a simple answer, and it really has nothing to do with wanting to dominate or intimidate.

It’s because he’s a self-admitted Mama’s Boy.

“I just think about putting my mama in a big house when I get to the NFL, and I just play for her,” White said softly, a twinkle in his eye becoming more and more visible. “She’s like my best friend. She does everything for me. Whenever I need something, she’s got it, if she has it. And if she doesn’t have it, she tries to get it. She’s just amazing, so playing for her is my motivation.”

So that’s the secret?

That’s how White went from a kid who was once overweight into a stone-cold tackling machine?

That’s how White became “Dbo” and “Dbo” became one of the biggest college recruits in the county, if not the state, in a sport dominated by the biggest, strongest athletes?

His mama?

Well, it might just be that simple.

Baby boy

This is no ordinary love. I know, I know, I know: Every kid loves his mama. But D’Nas White looooovvvves his mama.

He’s got a girlfriend, and he has friends from school. They hang out at the mall and do other things. But Donna White – his mama – is unequivocally his best friend, and there’s nothing he likes more than spending hours beside her binge-watching their favorite TV show, “The First 48.”

Donna’s the one who can make all of his 300-plus pounds turn into butter just by her existence when he walks into their Concord home. She’s the one who can turn this burly 17-year-old into a 3-year-old boy who simply wants to cuddle up beside her.

And, yes, she’s the one who can make his football motor start running something special, just by telling him she’ll be in the stands at Bulldog Stadium that night.

White has two older sisters, Justice (24) and Lyric (22), but if you ask him, Donna’s his mama, and his mama only.

“As the only guy in the house, it was weird because I really didn’t have a guy to talk to,” White said. “But if I need to talk, I talk to my mom. She’s there for me. We talk about everything.

She’s like a mom and a dad to me. That’s why I’m a Mama’s Boy.

“She’s taught me how to be a man. I love her for that. She taught me how I need to treat a woman and so many other things. And now, people see my mom in the store and say, ‘That’s Dbo’s mom!’ I’m all about my mom.”

Donna’s heart melts when she hears about this, although she’s been hearing it for quite some time now. Different people have reported back to her over the years, detailing just how much her baby boy talks about her, cherishes her.

She admits that she played a role in their connection because of the way she embraced him as a youth.

Late NBA star Kobe Bryant is credited for the now-popular term “girl dad,” referring to his love and support for his daughters, including one – Gigi – who died in a helicopter crash with him more than two years ago.

Well, meet Donna White, “boy mom.”

“He’s got two older sisters, but he’s the baby, and I’ve got him spoiled rotten,” Donna admitted. “I always wanted all boys. I don’t know why, but I did. But I got those two girls first. But then, when I got pregnant with him and they told me it was boy, I was like, ‘Yes! I got my boy!’ At first, my daughters were like, ‘Eww, a baby?’ But now, they’re like, ‘Nobody better mess with our little brother!’ They love their little big brother. Everybody around here has him spoiled rotten.

“But he’s like a big baby when it comes to me. He likes to come in my room and get in the bed with me and watch TV. It can just be me and him here, or even if everybody is here, he just wants to crawl up in the bed and aggravate Mommy. He’s got to be up under Mama.”

‘Dbo’ is born

It was Donna who encouraged White to play football at 4 years old when she noticed his affinity for playing with a ball of any kind – a basketball, a football, it didn’t matter.

“And (his dad Ashley Jones) started letting me know more about football because he played football in high school,” Donna said. “He helped me get (White) out there playing.

By 5 years old, he started having a ball. He enjoyed it. That’s when they started calling him Deebo. He was the biggest thing on the field, knocking people down like it was nothing. And they’ve called him Deebo ever since.”

Here’s the thing about White, though: Although, it refers to the same character from the movie ‘Friday,’ White has come up with his own way of spelling Deebo. His style is “Dbo.” And, well, since he’s 6-5, 305 pounds, I’m just fine with that.

“Dbo” it is.

Some of you might’ve noticed this season that I’ve called him D’Nas “Turn Out the Lights” White in print. And White gave me his endorsement of that moniker earlier this week.

“Either is fine,” he told me. “Yes, I’m fine with ‘Turn Out the Lights. You can use that.’”

But, hey, his mama even calls him “Dbo” – or sometimes just “D” – so I am deferring.

Speaking of names, how White got his real name is an interesting tale.

Donna is a bit of a movie buff, and each of her children have names tied to cinema. Justice gets her name from the film “Poetic Justice,” while Lyric’s comes from “Jason’s Lyric.”

Donna describes how her son got his.

“I found out I was pregnant, and my cousin (LaTosha Alexander) said, ‘He’s got to have something from a movie. He can’t not be like them.’ I wanted it to start with ‘D’ because my father’s name (Donald) starts with a ‘D,’ and my father’s not living. So she said, ‘We can do D’Nas!’ I said, ‘You just made that up!’ She said, ‘Yeah!?’ I said, ‘Well, that’s not from a movie.’ She said, ‘Yeah, but (the rapper) Nas’ name is Sincere in the movie ‘Belly’ – so D’Nas-Sincere!’”

At the time of the name discussion, Donna didn’t even know if she was having a boy or a girl. But maybe fate knew she needed to have a boy, in more ways than one.

“Later on that night, my cousin died,” Donna said. “She had a bad asthma attack. So after that, I told people that if it was a boy, I was definitely naming him D’Nas-Sincere. I just had to keep it in honor of her.”

D’Nas-Sincere Eugene White came into this world at 6 pounds and 19¾ inches long.

“He knows if I say, ‘D’Nas-Sincere!’ he’s in trouble,” Donna said.

Making a name for himself

Pretty soon, though, D’Nas gave way to “Dbo,” and he definitely deserved the nickname, no matter how polite he was off the field.

“When I was 4 or 5, I got into (football), and I just liked hitting people,” White said. “I was always bigger than the kids my age, so I played up (an age group).”

The amazing part? White started off as a running back. Even though he was bigger than the other kids, he was also faster than most of them. And as the years went by, he would also play lineman, quarterback and wide receiver.

Uh, yes … quarterback, running back and receiver.

“At running back, I used to just run through people because they couldn’t tackle me,” White said. “They tried to grab my legs, but it didn’t work. I liked playing running back.

“At receiver, it was fun. I was taller than everybody, so they would just throw (the ball) up to me. And then, I was a little quick, so I would just run past people.”

Eventually, he started playing middle school ball at J.N Fries, which was forming a team for the first time. The squad went 7-3 that initial year and undefeated in White’s eighth-grade season.

“Dbo” was a known quantity before he set foot on Jay M. Robinson’s campus, but he wouldn’t be on the field long.

That’s because White, his coach said, was actually too big.

“That whole junior class came into high school (in 2020) without any training because of COVID, and so with somebody of Dbo’s size and stature, it was very easy for him to get overweight,” Robinson said. “His first year, he came out for the first couple practices, but he was having back problems just because it was too much weight for him to bear. He missed his first year of football because of it.”

But White was emboldened. He knew he had too much to play for. So he devoted himself to offseason training, with Donna on his mind with every drop of sweat. He worked extra hard. And coaches noticed the difference when he returned for his sophomore season.

White still was carrying a little extra weight because of the pandemic, but he wasn’t the same as before – except he was the old “Dbo” in athleticism.

“That first game of the season we were playing Concord,” Robinson recalled. “Concord ran a toss sweep, and I watched this boy – at that time, I wanna say he was around 340 – step and react and get flat down the line of scrimmage and tackle a kid that was probably 150-160 pounds. He ran him down! And tackled him for no gain!”

Robinson is still amazed as he tells the story.

“I pulled him aside after that and said, ‘Son, if you do stuff like that on a consistent basis, you’re going to get paid to play this game,’” Robinson said. “And he has the ability to do so.

“He’s so special, and it starts with his work ethic. He’s done a complete transformation physically from when he first arrived on campus until now. I looked at him the other day and said, ‘Man, you look really, really good!’ He’s a little bit over 300 pounds now, but when he first arrived at school as a freshman, he was well over 350.”

Robinson went on.

“With him being in better shape and his work ethic, that’s what really, really separates him from a lot of guys. Not to mention him being 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds and having cat-like reflexes. That’s great, but if you don’t work with it, the talent that God gave you, it’s all for naught. And I’ve watched this young man each and every day work his tail off to be able to achieve and get the recognition that he’s gotten these past couple of years.”

Early motivation

But again, it’s not for White himself; it’s for Donna.

Believe it or not, he rough-housed kids at the Pee Wee level because of his mama, too.

“Since a young age, I just always wanted to get to the NFL to help my mom,” White said. “I remember that. I said back then I was going to buy my mama a house, but she said to make sure I’m good first and have a house and a car of my own, then I could buy her one.”

But it’s not just about buying Donna a big, fancy home; White worries about his mother’s health.

Donna has a medical condition called Gastroparesis, a stomach condition that sometimes hospitalizes her because of severe dehydration, among other things.

Donna said she’s also dealing with a heart issue, which limits her ability to attend White’s games at times.

“He knows I have a sickness, and so I’m there when I can be there,” Donna said. “When I’m not, he knows I’m there in spirit; I have somebody there that he knows, and he goes, ‘OK, my mama’s not here, but they’re here. I can play.’

“Coach (Robinson) says, ‘I see in his face when there’s something wrong with his mama because you can just tell.’ I’ve had basketball and football coaches tell me, ‘We know when you’re sick or you’re in the hospital because his facial expression is different. It’s like he plays harder because he says he’s playing for you.’”

Donna does her best to put her son at ease so he can focus on being a teenager and playing football. Still, she dominates his thoughts, and she knows it.

“I explain to him, ‘I’m going to be all right. I ain’t going nowhere. I’m going to be all right,’” Donna said.

Somehow, it hasn’t negatively affected White’s play. If anything, it’s made it better because he takes her heart and spirit with him, right there on the field.

Every sack is for Donna. Every quick burst of speed is for Donna.

And, boy, has it been special this year.

White has put together a junior season so far that’s made colleges coaches salivate. One of his more dynamic displays of strength and speed came in the third game of the season against South Rowan.

White burst through the line of scrimmage like the Kool-Aid Man through a wall and stripped the football from the quarterback. He proceeded to gallop for an 87-yard touchdown, and it didn’t even look like he was breathing heavily at the end.

The Jay M. Robinson defense is allowing just 13 points per game, and it actually isn’t just White. There’s tough linebackers Elias Martinez, Jermaine Gray and Braylon Baker; defensive backs Joshua Porch, Marquis Rogers, Israel Dowd and Xavier Burnett; and many others. The biggest Bulldog – yes, bigger than White, at least in height – is another stud recruit, senior defensive end Daevin Hobbs, a four-star athlete with nearly 30 scholarship offers.

Robinson, a former defensive coordinator who also played defensive line in high school and college, realizes he has something special in the Hobbs-White tandem.

“I’ve been fortunate to coach a lot of quality players in my young coaching career, and not just here,” Robinson said. “Dbo and Daevin have got some stuff that God put in them that’s just a blessing.

“It’s tough to get (offensive) plays off at practice sometimes with those guys. It’s like, ‘Holy smokes! They are just coming!’ I’m like, ‘Get ‘em out!’ But it’s a great thing to have, especially for our offense. Even now, there hasn’t been a better defense that we’ve gone against on Friday night. No disrespect to anybody else, but that’s just how it is. Especially for our offensive line. They’ll be like ‘Coach, Friday nights get way easier for us!’ I said, ‘I bet so!’ Because that is stress every day in practice!”

Wanted

White, of course, has so many colleges pursuing his services. It started after his debut sophomore season, when Virginia Tech offered him a scholarship. White had a Hokies coach on speakerphone at the time, and when Donna heard him extend the offer, she started to weep.

White didn’t cry. (Hey, even a tender-hearted “Dbo” has his limits.) But he admits he was excited, maybe even a tad emotional. It was the realization of dream that began with mowing people over in Pee Wee and continues with moving people over today.

“I was excited because it was my first offer,” White said, “and I had been talking about getting offers in high school and how I wanted to be one of the best players in North Carolina or in the country.”

Since then, the floodgates have started to open. White now holds offers from college titans such as reigning national champion Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, South Carolina and East Carolina. More will be coming, you can count on that.

Being a big-time recruit can be hard – no, seriously, it can. But White doesn’t mind because he knows it’s a pathway to taking care of his mama, especially with college athletes now being able to reap the financial benefits of the usage of their names, images and likenesses.

“It’s a lot,” White said. “My phone blows up with coaches texting me, inviting me to a lot of games. I just try to figure out which ones I can go to.”

So far, White has attended the Sept. 3 game between Georgia and Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the Sept. 17 game between N.C. State and Texas Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium, and the Sept. 24 game between the Charlotte 49ers and the University of South Carolina at massive Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

“It was amazing,” White said. “(In Atlanta), I had never been in an NFL stadium before. It was crazy. You just think, ‘I could play here one day.’”

Until then, Donna’s big, fancy house is on hold. But it remains in her son’s crosshairs, and he’ll take that motivation with him out on the field every Friday night until one day it turns into Saturdays on national TV.

Then, who knows?

White, in his giant heart, is certain.

“I’m going to get my mama that house, and then I’m going to buy something for my godmom (Carmen Billingsley),” White said. “She’s like a mother to me, too. If I need something, she gets it for me.”

Donna doesn’t want to put any pressure on her baby boy. But she knows him. And she knows when he’s got his mind made up about something, especially regarding his mama, he gets tunnel vision and sees it through.

Look how far he’s come in just a few years, going from an overweight freshman to one of the best versions of Dbo there ever could be.

And just the mere thought of knowing that White plays the game for her, tugs at Donna’s heartstrings.

“It makes me happy,” she said. “It makes me feel like I’ve done a good job as a single mother raising a boy. Some people say, ‘A single mother can’t raise a boy.’ But they can. Plus, he has two sisters around, and I get family help, including from his godmom, and his father supports him. He comes to his games and makes sure he’s got what he needs.”

Donna is in her happy place now, talking about her baby boy. She vows to make every game she can, even if she’s not feeling so well at some of them.

“I don’t watch football,” she said. “We don’t even watch the Super Bowl. The only time I watch football is when he plays. And when I see him out there, doing what he does, it’s hard to believe that this is the same kid who was two-months premature. I’m like, ‘Look at my baby!’ I catch myself sometimes tearing up.

“I call him my Gentle Giant, and that’s what he is, because he’s so passionate and humble. I’m proud of him. I’m really, really proud of him because I know, no matter what, he can be anything he wants to be.”

Even big, bad Deebo with a gentlemanly twist.