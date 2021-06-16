C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Ex-Wonder Sturgis keeping Kannapolis in the national spotlight

KANNAPOLIS – What in the name of George Clinton is going on here?
Yet another Kannapolis native is making it big?
For a so-called small town, Kannapolis certainly has produced its share of big-time heroes over the years.
Of course, everybody in the world – no, literally, everybody in the world – knows about the Earnhardts. But then you’ve got people like the funkadelic king, Clinton (my personal favorite from K-town), and it goes on to several Friday night football heroes to Major League Baseball stars Kyle and Corey Seager.
Now, Wikipedia had better update its listing of notable people from Kannapolis because Cambrea Sturgis just kicked her way in the door.
Wearing track spikes.
The A.L. Brown graduate captured attention last weekend when she won what many consider to be the spotlight events of track and field: the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore.
Sturgis, a sophomore for Greensboro’s N.C. A&T State University, dazzled and stunned as she ran a blazing time of 10.74 seconds in the 100, which turned out to be the fastest all-weather time in women’s NCAA history. It’s also the 11th-fastest time for a woman in world history.
The world, y’all.
The funny part, at least to me, were the moments before the 100-meter race. The ESPNU announcers, bless their hearts, went down the line with their expertise and talked about four or five runners to “watch out for” in the race.
Sturgis wasn’t one of them.
By the end of the race, they were shouting Sturgis’ name and giving a shoutout to her hometown.
“The sophomore from Kannapolis, North Carolina, takes the 100-meter title!”
Later in the day, she went on to the 200. By this time, Sturgis had already claimed 100 gold, and the announcers were quite familiar with her. Heck, they’d even started calling her by a nickname, “Cam” Sturgis.
She didn’t disappoint.
With other runners towering over her, the 5-foot-7 Sturgis crossed first in 22.12 seconds, which was the fourth-fastest time in NCAA history. It also was just the 13th time in NCAA history that a woman has won national titles in both events.
At race’s end, “Cam” Sturgis’ hometown was being bandied about on the broadcast again.
It made longtime A.L. Brown coach Gerald Hefner smile.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Hefner. “She’s always been better than the kids that she’s run against. I’m just tickled for her and her success. I’m so happy for her family.
“Her dad (Darius) was a great runner here, too, and her mom (LaShawnda) is from Kannapolis and just a great person. Cambrea is a Kannapolis kid. She’s been at Kannapolis through middle school and through high school.
“This is a great moment for her and the town,” Hefner added.
When your name is mentioned among only a handful of folks who have accomplished something in the history of the world, well … I’d have to put that right up there with being World Series MVP (Corey Seager) or winning the Daytona 500 (Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Sr.).
Roll your eyes if you want. This is major.
I’d even say it’s as big as making one of my favorite songs, Clinton’s “Atomic Dog.”
And that’s saying something.
Thing is, Kannapolis has a strong history in high-level track athletes.
A couple of other former A.L. Brown stars – hurdler Melissa Morrison-Howard and discus thrower Tavis Bailey – have made the Olympics.
Could Sturgis be next?
Her showing in Oregon last week certainly puts her in the discussion for the Olympic trials, and we’ve seen what she can do against many of the best sprinters in the world.
Excuse me: She’s one of the best sprinters in world – and in the discussion for being the best – and we’ve already seen what she can do against the rest.
Just as she did in her three years at A.L. Brown – she didn’t run for the Wonders as a senior – Sturgis simply ran her best last weekend. And her best is pretty dang good.
World-caliber good.
It didn’t matter that the other runners were taller or went to bigger schools or had better-known names.
"Even though there were other good competitors, I knew I was just as good as them,” Sturgis said, according to the N.C. A&T website. “I just went out there and ran my race."
And in the process, at least for a day, she put Kannapolis back in the national spotlight only months after Corey Seager’s virtuoso performance in the World Series.
And there may be more days like this.
Imagine the name “Kannapolis” being thrown around in Tokyo or wherever the Olympics after that are held. Considering how young Sturgis is, it could be out there for a long time.
“It’s hard to describe,” Hefner said, “but it tells you that no matter where you’re from, whether it’s a (small town) or New York City, you can succeed in life. Just don’t ever quit. Keep trying, keep going.
“Cambrea proved that anybody can get to a certain level. This is great for the whole town. It might tell other kids from around here, ‘Hey, this person came from this school, and look what they’ve done.’