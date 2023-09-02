Breon Holmes was a really good athlete.

After all, he shined as an all-conference performer at Fayetteville Methodist University, where he was named to the All-Decade Team, and still works out regularly.

But he was an offensive lineman in college. And, well, let’s just say he looked every bit the part of a lumbering blocker, not a skill position player, when he tried to avoid the celebratory bucket of water his Cox Mill players were directing toward him after the Chargers’ 45-27 victory at Charlotte Country Day Friday night.

Holmes wasn’t fleet-footed enough to get out of the way.

And he got splashed.

The extra celebration came because it was Cox Mill’s first win of the season and the first for Holmes as the Chargers’ head coach.

“Of course, the kids tried to pour the water on me, and they got me wet a little bit,” said Holmes with a laugh. “A coach had said something to me to get my attention off everything, and I looked up, and (the water) was right there in front of me. I was trying to get away from them, but I couldn’t get away.”

It was a worthy celebration.

The Chargers (1-2) had endured tough losses to state-title-contending teams, Weddington and Kings Mountain, in the first two weeks of the season. And Friday night, they had to use a fourth-quarter surge to put away Country Day.

And they overcame nine offensive penalties to do it.

Although Country Day is a winless, private-school team, it was a hard-fought win.

“It was Charlotte Country Day’s home opener, and they were 0-2 and we were 0-2,” Holmes explained. “Everybody’s going to give you their best shot. We harped on, ‘Win every quarter.’ For the past few games, we had come into the second quarter and played really flat. I go back to Kings Mountain (last week). We’re in the game, and we come out at halftime and they pull away from us. It was good to see that the things we worked on this week, as far as starting the second half fast, it kind of came to fruition for us.”

The Cox Mill defense especially stepped up as Caleb Stewart and Anthony Reed regularly pressured the quarterback. And Isaac Donnell, who has 30 tackles and an interception this season, was his usual menacing self.

The mild-mannered Holmes was glad to get the win but more excited for his players, who got their first taste of success this season.

“To me, it’s not really about my success and my experience,” Holmes said. “I just know how hard our kids have been working and the dedication they’ve shown throughout the summer and these past few weeks. To see them get that first win, that’s what made my night. I kinda soaked it up for them because we’ve been in some rough places this year with the youth we have and the teams we’ve played. So for them to see their work speak for itself, I thought was really good.

“I just enjoyed seeing our kids smile, seeing them going to their parents and take pictures and things like that. These past two weeks have been a challenge, but we stepped up to the challenge. We’re getting better. We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but I can see we’re taking the steps in the right direction.”

The Mount steps up

Mount Pleasant’s defense was special in the second half Friday night.

After trailing Central Cabarrus 14-10 at halftime, the Tigers pitched a shutout in the second half and took a 31-14 road victory in the “Battle of 49.”

Mount Pleasant coach Daniel Crosby said the second-half shutout can’t be attributed to some elaborate change in defensive schemes. The remedy, he said, was basic football.

“We tackled better,” Crosby said. “We didn’t tackle very well in the first half. We just talked about tackling and continuing to play and letting guys make plays. That’s what we did in the second half.”

Of course, the victory was important, Crosby said, but even more vital was the Tigers representing themselves in a better way. In the Tigers’ first loss of the season, 28-14 to Concord last week, the coach said they didn’t do that.

“It was big,” Crosby said of Friday’s game. “I’m really proud of our kids. We were all disappointed after last week. We didn’t play very well, so it was a big emphasis to come out and focus on us and play well. And I thought we did that.”

Bulldogs get first SPC win

Jay M. Robinson ended a two-game losing streak in the South Piedmont 3A Conference Friday when it blanked Concord, 40-0.

But, of course, that statistic is a little misleading.

Friday was also the Bulldogs’ first appearance in the SPC in three years, as they spent the previous two seasons dominating the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference as a Class 2A team.

But this year, they are back to Class 3A and back to the SPC. And, so far, they look as dominate at the 3A level as they were in 2A.

After an early strong opening drive by the Spiders Friday, the Jay M. Robinson defense tightened. Bulldog Isaiah Herrera blocked a field goal, and the game wasn’t even really close after that.

The Bulldogs are now 3-0 overall, but more important 1-0 in the SPC, which I personally believe will come down to a race with Northwest Cabarrus.

“It was great,” Jay M. Robinson coach Jason Seidel said of the conference win. “It was a good crowd. I think playing in this conference, the games are going to be exciting. It was a very fun environment on both sides. The crowd was packed. People were really into the game, and hopefully it’s like that every week.

“Getting that first conference win is always a little bit of stress off of you because that first one is nerve-wracking, especially with Concord – how big of a game it is and the fact they were 2-0. Getting through that first one, you can kind of take a breath for a minute. But like I told our kids, ‘Enjoy it and then we go back to work because here comes Central Cabarrus, another rivalry.’”

Concord suffered its first loss of the season, but Spiders head coach Darren Shepherd was more disappointed with the way it came – with five turnovers (three fumbles and two interceptions).

Concord’s normally potent rushing attack was limited to 91 yards, and senior quarterback Keyon Phillips was held to a combined 61 yards passing and running after going into the game averaging nearly 210.

It was also the Spiders’ worst loss in a shutout since losing to rival A.L. Brown 47-0 in 2021.

“We’ve got to go back to Square 1,” Shepherd said, “and coach up little things: ball security, technique on both sides of the ball, and we’ve got to get back to being the more physical opponent. We didn’t do any of those things to night.

“Tonight boiled down to us turning the ball over five times, me getting out-coached, and our kids physically getting their tails beat. That’s the fact of the matter.”

Bulls still sliding

Surprisingly, preseason state-title contender Hickory Ridge is now 0-3 after Friday’s 38-22 loss at Indian Trail Porter Ridge.

This is the first time 2007 that the Bulls have lost their first three games of the season. That year, Hickory Ridge finished 1-10.

So how do the Bulls turn things around?

“I don’t know if there’s a one-stop shop,” Bulls head coach Jupiter Wilson said. “I just know there probably are some things I could’ve done better in the offseason. And you know, you’re paying for that. But we’re playing some tough teams, and our kids just have to grow together in that.

“We probably didn’t play as well offensively against Porter Ridge. They’re probably the most-disciplined team that we’re going to face, with how they just force you to (make plays of) 5 yards, 7 yards, 5 yards, 7 yards. We’d move the ball, and then we had to settle for fourth down because we just didn’t execute all the way at a high level. It’s just part of our growing pains.”

Wilson said he did see improved play from his defense, as Friday was the lowest total that Hickory Ridge has held an opponent this season. In particular, he complimented the play of Jaquairus Fields and Jace McCallum.

Fields and McCallum are just two of the bright spots that Wilson sees with the team going forward, and the Bulls will need that strong play if they are to make some noise in the Greater Metro 4 Conference this season.

“The good part is we’re going through this now,” Wilson said of the losses this season being non-conference defeats. “We’ve got Chambers next week (in a non-conference game), and then we get into conference, and hopefully we can string some things together.”

Statement win for Cougars

The Cannon Cougars scored at least 30 points for the third consecutive game this season, taking down previously unbeaten Raleigh Ravenscroft, 31-10, on the road.

The Cougars are averaging a healthy 37 points per game.

It was the most points the Ravens (2-1 ) have allowed in their home stadium since 2021.

But while most people might point to the offense as the main reason the Cougars are 3-0, Cannon coach Dustin Martin attributed Friday’s win to a stingy, nasty defense.

“Defensively, we played really well,” Martin said. “(The Ravens) drove all the way down the field on their first drive, and we held them to a field goal. And the only other way they scored was (quarterback) Tyler (Green) threw a 70-yard interception down to about the 2. And then they scored off that, off like fourth-and-goal.”

Green, however, made up for the interception by throwing for nearly 400 yards (see below). Several Cougars, the coach said, had standout performances.

“It was a good statement win for us,” Martin said. “The kids responded well, and we didn’t wait to come out late like we had been. It feels good to be 3-0.”

PRIMETIME PERFORMERS

-- Cannon Cougars senior quarterback Tyler Green completed 28 of 41 passes for 393yards and three touchdowns. It was his third 300-yard game of the season.

-- Cox Mill quarterback Jon Bissonette was 18-for-23 passing for 287 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball nine times for 84 yards.

-- Sam Davis led the Cannon Cougars with 13 total tackles and an interception.

-- West Cabarrus freshman quarterback Jared Street threw two TD passes while completed 11 of 19 passes for 107 yards.

-- Jay M. Robinson senior running back Na’Ledge Wright rushed 26 times for 140 yards and a touchdown.

-- In his first game this season, Cannon Cougar Mason Mierzwa had 12 total tackles and a pass breakup.

-- Cox Mill senior wide receiver Saxon Jenkins had six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

-- The Cannon Cougars’ Gavin Powell hauled in nine passes for 119 yards and a TD.

-- Luke Fox finished with nine tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery for the Cannon Cougars.

-- Hickory Ridge quarterback Caden Haywood threw a pair of touchdown passes.

-- Mount Pleasant’s Layne Honeycutt first had an interception and then later forced fumble and then recovered it.

-- Max Riley had 10 tackles for the Cannon Cougars.

-- Cox Mill’s versatile Jordan Cleaves caught eight passes for 121 yards while also adding a touchdown rushing.

-- Chase Latney had a 70-yard touchdown catch for Mount Pleasant.

-- Mount Pleasant senior Bo Barbee ran for two touchdowns.

-- Jay M. Robinson’s Xavier Burnett caught seven passes for 75 yards and scored a touchdown.

-- Hickory Ridge’s Rodney Garrison Jr. caught a touchdown pass.

-- Hickory Ridge senior Connor Shulman ran for a touchdown.

-- Hickory Ridge senior Jalen Harris, a Coastal Carolina commit, caught a touchdown pass.

-- Jay M. Robinson senior Brian Rowe returned a punt for a touchdown and also had three catches for 60 yards.

-- Colin Reece caught a touchdown for the Cannon Cougars.

-- Cannon Cougars’ running back Cannon Leatherman caught six passes for 90 yards and also had a rushing touchdown.

-- Mount Pleasant’s David McEachern booted a 35-yard field goal.

-- Henry Anthony had a touchdown catch for the Cannon Cougars and two sacks for the Cougars.

-- Mount Pleasant quarterback Colin Black completed 7 of 9 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown.

-- Jay M. Robinson senior Joshua Porch had an interception.

-- Central Cabarrus' Talan Baker caught a touchdown pass.

-- Jay M. Robinson senior quarterback Isaac Lee was 13-for-18 passing for 172 yards and a touchdown.

-- Jay M. Robinson’s Jamarcus Hunter ran for touchdown.

-- Mount Pleasant’s Ethan Dempsey had a rushing touchdown on offense and an interception on defense.

-- Cox Mill sophomore CaNajeh Boneque got his first career interception.

-- Kaden Kline threw a touchdown pass for Central Cabarrus.

-- Concord’s Ethan Treadway had 3.5 tackles and a sack.

-- Central Cabarrus' Rykie Washington ran for a TD.

-- Gabe McLaurin led Concord with six tackles.

-- Joey Burke and Cameron Carlock each had a sack for the Cannon Cougars.