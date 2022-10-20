HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Hickory Ridge boys keep on churning, capture GMC championship

CONCORD – The boys runners from Hickory Ridge picked up right where they left off in last week Cabarrus County Cross Country Championships, this time winning the Greater Metro 4 team title at Frank Liske Park on Monday.

The Ragin’ Bulls finished with 43 points and edged Lake Norman (44) for the championship. West Cabarrus (78) was third, Mooresville (87) fourth, A.L. Brown (116) fifth, Cox Mill (151) sixth and South Iredell (283) seventh.

“(The) boys did what they needed to do to close the gap between runners to eke out the win,” Hickory Ridge coach Jennifer Schmidt told the Independent Tribune in an e-mail.

Schmidt also was named the GMC Boys Coach of the Year.

In the girls team competition, Lake Norman (38 points) took the team title, followed by Mooresville (50), Hickory Ridge (79), South Iredell (99), West Cabarrus (133), Cox Mill (140) and A.L. Brown (184).

Lake Norman’s Triston Rabon was the boys individual champion, finishing the 5K event with a time of 16 minutes, 33.70 seconds. His Wildcat teammate, Logan Dingman (16:55.37) took second place and Mooresville’s Clark Kremar (16:58.11) was third.

Joshua Ashley, who had a first-place finish at the Cabarrus County Cross Country Championships last week to help the Hickory Ridge boys win it all as a team, was the top Cabarrus County runner at the conference meet with a time of 17:01.15 to take fourth place.

Mooresville’s Michael Martinez (17:02.51) came in fifth place and with Hickory Ridge’s Cannon Powell (17:09.98) and Alim Coleman (17:12.57), Lake Norman’s Mason Noble (17:12.77), and West Cabarrus’ Luke Dolan (17:25.36) and Matthew Byrd (17:30.34) rounding out the boys top 10.

The girls race was the first competition of the day, and Lake Norman freshman Kasey Dingman finished well ahead of the pack in 18:26.51. Mooresville runners Ella Moore (19:51.76) and Mariah Knight (19:57.26) were second and third, respectively.

The top girls runner from Cabarrus County was Cox Mill junior Zoe Conley (21:23.93). A.L. Brown’s Emily Karmanocky was 11, Hickory Ridge’s Emily Diegmann was and Gwendolynm Weglian were 12th and 13th, respectively.

The top 14 runners were named to the all-conference teams.

Other Cabarrus County boys competitors who made the All-GMC squad included Hickory Ridge’s Ethan Witte (11th in 17:33.49), West Cabarrus’ Paul Heath Williams (12th in 17:35.32), A.L. Brown’s JP Bautista (13th in 17:37.49) and West Cabarrus’ Brodie McCartan (14th in 17:39.97).

In the JV portion of the meet, the Hickory Ridge boys also took first place, while West Cabarrus was fourth and Cox Mill fifth.

The Hickory Ridge JV girls took home a third-place finish, with West Cabarrus fourth.

