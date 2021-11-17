HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: All-GMC gridiron squad led by Cabarrus County standouts

Hickory Ridge’s high-powered, high-achieving football season was capped this week by having a league-best 12 players named to the 2021 All-Greater Metro 4 Conference Team.

The Ragin’ Bulls, who won the conference title and reached the second round of the state 4A playoffs, also garnered three of the GMC’s top five individual honors, as Hickory Ridge’s Alex Bentley was named the Offensive Player of the Year, Will Laing was picked as the Kicker/Punter of the Year, and Jupiter Wilson was selected Coach of the Year.

Another Cabarrus County standout, A.L. Brown’s Torren Wright, was named the GMC Defensive Player of the Year.

Mooresville’s Davyn Reid is the Specialist of the Year.

The Ragin’ Bulls tore through the GMC this season with a 6-0 record in league contests, winning each game by double digits. That dominance showed in the all-conference team with its 12 picks.

Only Mooresville came close to that number with 10 selections, followed by Lake Norman with eight.

As a senior dual-threat quarterback this season, Bentley led the league with 2,203 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 438 yards and five scores.