HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: All-GMC gridiron squad led by Cabarrus County standouts

Hickory Ridge’s high-powered, high-achieving football season was capped this week by having a league-best 12 players named to the 2021 All-Greater Metro 4 Conference Team.
The Ragin’ Bulls, who won the conference title and reached the second round of the state 4A playoffs, also garnered three of the GMC’s top five individual honors, as Hickory Ridge’s Alex Bentley was named the Offensive Player of the Year, Will Laing was picked as the Kicker/Punter of the Year, and Jupiter Wilson was selected Coach of the Year.
Another Cabarrus County standout, A.L. Brown’s Torren Wright, was named the GMC Defensive Player of the Year.
Mooresville’s Davyn Reid is the Specialist of the Year.
The Ragin’ Bulls tore through the GMC this season with a 6-0 record in league contests, winning each game by double digits. That dominance showed in the all-conference team with its 12 picks.
Only Mooresville came close to that number with 10 selections, followed by Lake Norman with eight.
As a senior dual-threat quarterback this season, Bentley led the league with 2,203 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 438 yards and five scores.
Laing, a senior, made six of his seven field goal attempts with a long of 43 yards. He went 42-of-49 on extra points.
Wright, a hotly recruited senior linebacker who has committed to N.C. State, was the top tackler in the GMC with 116, adding 13 tackles for loss, four sacks and three interceptions.
Among other Cabarrus County programs, West Cabarrus had five all-conference selections. The Wolverines’ honorees are senior linebacker Chris Coates, senior defensive lineman Julian Gwynn, junior receiver/defensive back Christian Hopper, sophomore receiver/defensive back Curtis Fields and sophomore lineman Isaiah King.
Cox Mill also had five all-conference selections, featuring senior defensive lineman Tyshon Bullock, senior defensive back/receiver Malachi Grier, senior defensive back CJ Wilson, junior running back Tyrell Coard and junior receiver Kendall Harris.
A.L. Brown had four All-GMC picks in Wright, senior slotback/tight end Jaden Johnson, senior linebacker Antarron Turner and sophomore running back/linebacker Xavier Chambers.
Hickory Ridge’s all-conference picks are Bentley, Laing, senior lineman Isaiah Bullerdick, senior lineman Cade Goldman (Charlotte 49ers commit), senior receiver Sabin McLaughlin Jr. (Davidson College commit), senior defensive back Jaylon Pemberton, senior offensive lineman/tight end Cannon Turner, senior defensive lineman/linebacker Ethan Young, junior wide receiver Christian Hamilton, junior linebacker Kyle Perry, junior linebacker Vincent Tuders and junior linebacker Jordan Wilkes.
Mooresvile’s selections are Reid, Jawarn Howell, Desmond Jackson, Xzavier Booker, Caleb Edstrom, Elijah Wilson, Jared Logan, Andrew Washburn, Kaden Pigeon and Jameston Grindrod,
Lake Norman’s picks include Matthew Hynes, Ryan Peacock, Caleb Douthit, Sakarri Morrison, Ranger Glaser, Mikey Salle, Hayden Fann and Jack Baker.
Rounding out the team are South Iredell’s Joey Sammon and Demario Parks.