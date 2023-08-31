Vikings, Tigers go gold for a cause

The “Battle of 49” is always a big game.

The meeting of Central Cabarrus and Mount Pleasant, two teams separated by little more than 10 miles, always draws fans in droves and keeps the atmosphere electric throughout the night because neighborly bragging rights are on the line.

But tonight, the matchup has greater meaning.

The Vikings (1-1) and the Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Tigers (1-1) will not only play in the “Battle of 49” but also a contest that could be dubbed the “Gold Out for Pediatric Cancer” game.

The purpose is to raise awareness for childhood cancer, particularly since Ally Davis, the daughter of Central Cabarrus defensive line coach Preston Davis, battled the disease for a number of years.

Preston Davis was also stricken with cancer – he had Stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma – but is now in remission.

Mount Pleasant is offering its support along with Vikings supporters, as fans from each school bought T-shirts signifying the game and the cause.

“We have a green T-shirt with a gold ribbon and ‘The Battle of 49’ on it,” Central Cabarrus coach Zach Bevilacqua said, “and Mount has a blue one with a gold ribbon and ‘The Battle of 49’ on it. They’re really nice.

“We’re going to donate the proceeds from the shirts to Pediatric Cancer Research.”

To add an extra flair to the gold theme of the night, Central Cabarrus will unveil its snazzy new uniforms of gold jerseys and gold pants.

“Pediatric Cancer Research is something near and dear to our hearts,” Bevilacqua said. “We’ve always tried to do something with it the last couple of years. We felt like with Sept. 1 being sort of Pediatric Cancer Awareness season, with us having gold as one of our colors and that being a pediatric cancer color, we bought new gold jerseys and gold pants. We thought that would be a really good time to break out the all-gold uniforms and support a cause more worthy than ourselves.”

Ally Davis was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Now a student at Wingate University, she is also is in remission and helps raise money and awareness for the Team Ally Foundation to assist other families with children fighting cancer.

Some proceeds from tonight’s game will also benefit the Ally Foundation.

Bevilacqua said the idea came to mind last spring, so he ran the idea by Mount Pleasant head coach Daniel Crosby.

“As we were getting into it, and I knew back in May that we had ordered these gold uniforms, I just kind of in passing mentioned to Coach Crosby that we were going to be doing this and I’d love for him to get involved with it, especially with gold being one of their base colors also,” Bevilacqua said. “And then our booster club president got in touch with their booster club and really started making it work, to where we have these shirts to wear and embracing the whole concept of the rivals coming together to join forces to defeat pediatric cancer.”

Crosby jumped at the chance to be of assistance.

“It’s an awesome cause,” Crosby said. “They’ve had some pediatric cancer affect their program. And two communities coming together, that’s a huge deal to show support.”

Bevilacqua said his program has drawn strength from the Davises and their fight.

“While Ally was fighting cancer, Coach Davis was also fighting cancer at the same time,” Bevilacqua said. “He and Ally are catalysts for us, and we want to see how much we can help.”

Cannon firing on all cylinders

Some of the best football in the county is being played by the Cannon Cougars, the co-op team featuring players from Concord Academy and Cannon School.

The Cougars are currently undefeated (2-0) and face a big road test tonight at unbeaten (2-0) Raleigh Ravenscroft, normally one of the most competitive private-school teams in the state.

Cannon has won its two previous outings by an average of 25 points per game under the leadership of new coach Dustin Martin, who also a head coach for the first time in his career.

Things are looking good, but Martin’s by no means satisfied.

“I feel like there’s a lot of room for improvement still,” Martin said. “There are some things we have to clean up. We’ve been fortunate enough to come away with two wins. The offense and defense have been playing well, but we need to clean things up if we want to take that next step.”

That next step is tonight’s meeting with the Ravens, a perennial playoff team in the N.C. High School Athletic Association and one that’s averaging nearly 34 points per game while allowing just 11 this season.

“Heading up there, we have to focus on Cannon,” Martin said. “It comes down to executing and tackling and blocking, just like every football game does, and we have to understand that we have to get better on our end. And if we execute, that’s what matters at the end of the day.”

The Cougars at least should be able to keep pace with the Ravens offensively.

Led by senior quarterback Tyler Green, the Cannon Cougars are scoring 40 points per game. Green, who had committed to Denison University in Ohio, has been a master at running the offense coordinated by Caleb Hughes, completing passes to eight different receivers this year for 641 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last week in Hickory, Green connected with four different players for touchdowns: Gavin Powell (five catches for 125 yards and two TDs), Colin Reece (six catches for a TD), Kenan Dixon and Henry Anthony.

“We’ve scored 80 points in our last two games,” Martin said. “Our triggerman is getting it done at quarterback.”

Martin added that the Cougars’ defense, which has been stingy itself by permitting a little more than 13 points per game, has been led by Sam Davis, Luke Fox, Max Riley and Joey Burke.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Offense

Tyler Green, Cannon

The senior quarterback completed 18 of 25 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns in a 43-13 victory over the Hickory Hawks.

Defense

Gabe McLaurin, Concord

The sophomore collected 13.5 tackles in Concord’s 28-14 win over Mount Pleasant.

Special Teams

Nicolas White, Jay M. Robinson

The junior blocked a punt and then returned it for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 35-6 win over West Cabarrus.

Can ‘The Ridge’ get rolling?

Hickory Ridge, undoubtedly one of the best teams in the county, is surprisingly looking for its first win of the season in Week 3.

The Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Ragin’ Bulls (0-2) travel to Indian Trail to face unbeaten Porter Ridge (2-0). Hickory Ridge has beaten the Pirates three times in a row, including last season, when it waxed them, 37-14.

But Porter Ridge is a vastly improved team this year, as its defense has allowed just three points all season while the offense is putting up more than 42 per night.

The scoreboard at Porter Ridge is going to get a workout tonight.

For all its problems (turnovers and occasional lapses on the back end of the defense), Hickory Ridge’s hasn’t had a problem scoring.

Thus far, the Bulls are putting up 45 points per game. Standout quarterback Caden Haywood (five touchdowns last week) has had little problem spreading the ball around, and several players have stepped up to make plays.

Senior Connor Shulman hasn’t had a problem switching positions, going from tight end to running back, and senior Coastal Carolina commit Jalen Harris has wreaked havoc out wide despite being the focal point of many defenses. Harris has also opened things up for his teammates,

One young player who’s moved into a prominent role is junior Dom Testa, who played both varsity and JV for the Bulls last year and has erupted for four touchdowns,

Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson isn’t all that surprised by Testa’s play.

“Last year, as a JV kid, he was really, really good,” Wilson said. “This year, he’s come up and played really, really, really well. We’re expecting big things from him this year, which he’s doing, and then he’s going to do even more next year.”

Wilson said there’s a simple explanation for why Testa has been so productive.

“He works,” Wilson said of Testa. “Some kids come to summer workouts and just do what you ask them to do. He goes above and beyond. You always want kids that are going to get the most out of their ability, and he’s probably one of the few that gets the most of his ability.

“He’s going to catch the ball, he’s going to run the right routes, he’s going to give everything he’s got, and he’s going to say, ‘Yes, sir and no, sir.’ He’s going to do everything possible to put himself in a good position.”

Happy times at Central

Last week, Central Cabarrus earned its first win of the season when the Vikings registered a 21-14 come-from-behind victory over winless Monroe Piedmont.

But just because Piedmont had now lost 18 consecutive games over three seasons, Central Cabarrus coach Zach Bevilacqua said it doesn’t invalidate the Vikings’ victory.

A win is a win.

“I told our kids after the game, ‘No matter what you may hear or what people may say, Piedmont’s a well-coached football team and they go to practice every day, and winning in football is hard,’” Bevilacqua said. “So we’re really pleased with the outcome of the game and getting a win early in the season and evening up our record that way.”

Bevilacqua said getting in the win column early also helped the morale of his team as it entered tonight’s game against Mount Pleasant.

“It has to,” Bevilacqua said. “The old adage is that there’s nothing that winning can’t fix. It was nice to have film session (last) Saturday at 9 a.m. and not just come in (and go through) the drudgery of football season. Practice (early in the week) was up tempo and felt good. Sometimes, you go through a season, and Tuesday is the roughest practice of the week. But the kids were like, ‘Coach, are we going to go outside and practice today? We don’t want to go in.’

“They were ready to work.”

Time to bounce back

Mount Pleasant hopes to rebound from last week’s disappointing 28-14 loss to Concord.

It doesn’t matter to the Class 2A Tigers that their first defeat of the season came to a 3A team. Mount Pleasant head coach Daniel Crosby expects his team’s best effort, and he feels he didn’t quite get that last Friday.

He knows the Tigers can be better, and he expects it tonight against Central Cabarrus.

“We have to bounce back,” Crosby said. “Give Concord credit. (Spiders’) coach (Darren) Shepherd’s doing a good job with that program, and we knew they were going to be a tough opponent. But we didn’t feel like we played real well. We had a lot of self-inflicted mistakes, and if you want to be a good football team, you can’t do that.

“We had to play from behind in the fourth quarter and came up short, but we’ve had a good week of preparation, and our guys understand all the mistakes we made. We’ve just worked on fixing them as we go into (tonight).”

One of the players leading the way for Mount Pleasant is senior Colt Kluttz, who’s been the “Monster of the Mount” defensively this season, having racked up 22 tackles on the season and caused even more havoc with his pressure on the quarterback.

Last week against Concord, Kluttz ended the night with 11 tackles and three forced fumbles.

TONIGHT’S GAMES

Jay M. Robinson (2-0) at Concord (2-0)

Hickory Ridge (0-2) at Porter Ridge (2-0)

Mount Pleasant (1-1) at Central Cabarrus (1-1)

West Cabarrus (0-2) at Charlotte Olympic (1-1)

Cox Mill (0-2) at Charlotte Country Day (0-2)

Cannon (2-0) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (2-0)