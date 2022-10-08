HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Motivated Bulldogs cut down Comets in YVC blowout

CONCORD – Scientists, through decades of research, have reported that elephants have remarkable memories.

But what about Bulldogs?

Well, apparently, the Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs do, and they certainly didn’t forget their trip to New London last season, when they beat North Stanly by two touchdowns and then, according to their head coach, heard lots of chatter as they walked off the field that night.

Retribution was something nasty, as Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Jay M. Robinson blasted the Comets, 42-6, on homecoming night at Bulldog Stadium Friday night.

It was the sixth win in a row for the Bulldogs, who pushed their record to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference. North Stanly, a team some felt could have a high finish in the league, fell to 4-3, 1-1 YVC.

Again, the Bulldogs didn’t forget about last year, and they essentially had steam coming out of their helmets at kickoff.

“I’d be lying if I said we didn’t have this game circled because of all the rumbling from last year leaving the field,” Jay M. Robinson coach Darius Robinson told The Independent Tribune in a telephone interview. “We played them in a mud bowl last year; it was a rainy day the whole day, and it rained throughout the game. Their fans and their team were adamant about if it was on a dry field, our score would’ve been different.

“Our guys remembered that and kind of used that as a motivation throughout the game. Well, you want to play in the Dawg Pound, and you’ll find out how tough it is. So I commend the guys for coming out being ready to go.”

Boy, were they.

The Bulldogs started the game with a blocked punt that Braylon Baker recovered for a touchdown.

“That kind of ignited the fire,” Robinson said. “We had a little bit of a slow start offensively, but the defense came ready to play, per usual. Once the offense started rolling, the defense was forcing turnovers left and right, and giving us short fields.

It was a fun game to coach, especially with it being homecoming.”

Junior quarterback Isaac Lee had a strong night, completing 11 of his 15 pass attempts for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, sophomore Brian Rowe also had multiple touchdowns, one receiving and one throwing.

But as is the case in a game decided by a wide margin, so did a plethora of Bulldogs.

After Baker’s score, Lee hit Zi’Kei Wheeler for a 15-yard touchdown and then threw a screen pass to Xavier Burnette that went for a 30-yard score.

Lee then threw a touchdown to Rowe, who was in on the next score when he lined up in Wildcat formation and threw a 60-yard touchdown to Daevin “The Mutant” Hobbs, the four-star recruit.

Jay M. Robinson took a 35-0 lead into halftime, during which several Bulldogs were a part of the homecoming court.

The Bulldogs didn’t show any signs of slowing down when they came in the second half, as they took just three plays to score.

First, Rowe lined up in the Wildcat again but this time kept it for a long run, then Hobbs caught a pass and shoved a North Stanly defender nearly half a first down to get a first down. Finally, Na’Ledge Wright weaved through traffic and scampered into the end zone to make the score 42-0.

That necessitated a running clock, as the state-mandated “mercy rule” requires when a lead reaches 42 points.

Defensively for the Bulldogs, mega-recruit D'Nas "DBo" White, performed well, collecting four tackles for loss and spending most of the game in the Comets backfield.

Drew Turner and Marquis Rogers had interceptions, while JaMarcus Hunter and Joshua Porch had fumble recoveries.

"Those guys played lights out all night," Robinson said.

North Stanly finally scored with less than a minute left in the game and the Jay M. Robinson reserves defending.

“Our whole talk the entire week was, ‘Committing to the process,’” Robinson said. “Everybody gets too fixated on the end result, especially with our football team this year and the talent that’s within it. But we’re talking about the day-to-day process that it takes to be great, and we’re using the quote from Abraham Lincoln: ‘If I had eight hours to chop down a tree, I’d use six hours sharpening my axe.’ We talked about how most of the football we play is sharpening that axe each and every day in practice, and then we get to come out on Fridays to chop down some trees.

“Guys were ready to chop down some trees tonight. They played with some great energy and executed well.”

The Bulldogs are tied with Mount Pleasant (5-2, 2-0 YVC) for first place in the league standings, and they have games remaining against Monroe Union Academy (next week) and South Stanly before closing the regular season against the Tigers.

The Bulldogs, who have state championship aspirations, know their work is not done, Robinson said.

“We’re just going to continue to stay focused and try to remain as healthy as possible,” said the coach. “But we’re going to keep focusing on us, keep getting better every week, and keep sharpening those axes so we’re ready to go out there and play some real tough football at the end of the season. But our focus right now is going to be correcting the film tomorrow, and then we’ll put all our focus on to Union Academy.”

Hopefully, for Union Academy’s sake anyway, the Cardinals and their fans didn’t say anything too snarky walking off the field after the Bulldogs beat them 82-0 last year.