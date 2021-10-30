Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Concord Christmas Parade return Nov. 19 and 20

Each year, Parade Marshals are chosen from the local community for their leadership and contributions to Concord. This year’s Parade Marshal is Noelle Rhodes Scott, President and CEO of the Cabarrus Arts Council. Scott is retiring at the end of the year after serving the arts council for 21 years. Under her leadership, the arts council grew from an all-volunteer council into a vibrant organization responsible for bringing live performances, fine art and hands-on creative experiences to thousands of local children and adults annually. She is the visionary behind arts-for-all initiatives like Students Take Part in the Arts, one of North Carolina’s largest and longest art-in-education programs. Each year through this program nearly 40,000 students in Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City school districts have the opportunity to see professional theatre, dance and musical performances at no cost to them. During her tenure, the arts council also created a fine art gallery that features four exhibitions annually. Admission has always been free. Her tenure also saw the introduction of the Davis Theatre, an intimate musical venue that brings top bluegrass, Americana and jazz performers to the stage for the community to enjoy.