Application period for Retail Boot Camp opens Tuesday

“The Retail Lab program was an amazing opportunity to receive authentic knowledge from real entrepreneurs. I appreciated the time and opportunity to be in the room with people at various stages in their businesses, who have the goal to succeed no matter what!” said Nicole Hawthorne, Retail Lab Fall Boot Camp Graduate.

The Flywheel Foundation is collaborating with the Small Business Center at RCCC to structure the curriculum on their self-directed Learning Management System supplementing the instructor-led sessions. The curriculum will cover Business Basics, Business Modeling, Branding & Marketing, E-commerce, Point-of-Sale & Inventory, and Real Estate.

Fall Retail Lab Boot Camp graduate and grant winner Stephanie Jordan used what she learned in the course and took advantage of the opportunity to test her concept by selling her sweet treats at the Cabarrus Center.

“Being part of the Retail Lab Boot Camp has afforded me the opportunity to enhance the skills which I already possessed and helped strengthen me in those areas that were not so familiar,” said Jordan. “Selling my baked goods and sandwiches at the Cabarrus Center allows me to connect with the community and strengthens me as a businesswoman as I break ground for my future endeavors.”