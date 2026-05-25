Spotlight Cox Mill student launches Enviate to educate about the dangers of PFAS Special to the Independent Tribune May 25, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Ashwinee Thakur presents an interactive slideshow to elementary students. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Editor's Note Ashwinee Thakur, a freshman at Cox Mill High School, wrote this article for the Independent Tribune. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Special to the Independent Tribune In a world where environmental health is rarely discussed in elementary school hallways, one teenager has decided that it needs to change, and she's not waiting around for someone else to do it.kAmpD9H:?66 %92<FC[ 2 7C6D9>2? 2E r@I |:== w:89 $49@@=[ =2F?4965 t?G:2E6 7@FC >@?E9D 28@ 27E6C 4@>:?8 24C@DD C6D62C49 @? !up$ 4@?E2>:?2E:@? 24C@DD }@CE9 r2C@=:?2] (92E D96 7@F?5 H2D 2=2C>:?8[ 2?5 E96 724E E92E D@ 76H A6@A=6 <?6H 23@FE :E >256 :E 6G6? >@C6 FC86?E]k^AmkAm!up$[ D9@CE 7@C A6C\ 2?5 A@=J7=F@C@2=<J= DF3DE2?46D[ 2C6 2 8C@FA @7 >2?\>256 496>:42=D 7@F?5 :? 6G6CJ52J AC@5F4ED =:<6 7@@5 A24<28:?8[ ?@?DE:4< 4@@<H2C6[ 2?5 H2E6C\C6D:DE2?E 4=@E9:?8] %96JVC6 ?:4<?2>65 Q7@C6G6C 496>:42=DQ 3642FD6 E96J 5@?VE 3C62< 5@H? :? E96 6?G:C@?>6?E @C :? @FC 3@5:6D] }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 92D 366? :56?E:7:65 2D @?6 @7 E96 >@DE 962G:=J :>A24E65 DE2E6D :? 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