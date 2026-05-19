Top Story COCA-COLA 600 Coca-Cola 600 Weekend brings traffic and plenty to do From staff reports May 19, 2026 May 19, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Festivities begin Friday and continue through Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 weekend. Harold Hinson, Charlotte Motor Speedway Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — The Coca-Cola 600 is here. There's plenty to do and plenty of traffic.kAm|@E@C:DED EC2G6=:?8 E9C@F89 ?@CE962DE |64<=6?3FC8 r@F?EJ 2?5 D@FE9H6DE r232CCFD r@F?EJ E9:D H66< D9@F=5 6IA64E 962G:6C EC277:4 2D C246 72?D 9625 E@ r92C=@EE6 |@E@C $A665H2J 7@C |6>@C:2= s2J H66<6?5 6G6?ED[ :?4=F5:?8 $F?52J’D r@42\r@=2 e__]k^AmkAm%96 }]r] s6A2CE>6?E @7 %C2?DA@CE2E:@? D2:5 :?4C62D65 4@?86DE:@? :D 6IA64E65 2=@?8 x?E6CDE2E6 gd[ &]$] ah[ }]r] ch 2?5 qCFE@? $>:E9 q@F=6G2C5 :? 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