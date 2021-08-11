Cabarrus Calendar

Thursday, Aug. 12

Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers, Inc. will be holding a ribbon-cutting event from 9-10 a.m. to celebrate the grand reopening of China Grove Family Medicine, 307 E. Thom St., China Grove. Tours of the clinic and refreshments will follow.

Saturday, Aug. 14

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Annual Kayla Berquist Memorial Blood Drive, Hot Dog and Bake Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at St. Enoch Lutheran Church, 701 Campbell Ave. in Kannapolis.

The Concord Logan Optimist Club will be sponsoring a Back-to-School Fall Festival to be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Caldwell Park in Concord. The Festival is in conjunction with the Samaritan’s Feet Shoe giveaway. There will be school supplies, baby diapers and wipes given away.

Monday, Aug. 16

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.