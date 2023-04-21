Friday, April 21

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union St. S., are offered on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call-in orders are welcomed at 704-782-1785.

A seminar on "Managing Money: A Caregiver's Guide to Finances, Workshop and Panel Discussion " will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. in the Coltrane Memorial Room, Fellowship Hall of Central United Methodist Church , 30 Union Street Concord, NC 28025. This is a community partnership with the Alzheimer's Association, Atrium Health, Central United Methodist Church, NC Cooperative Extension and the Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA). To register: tinyurl.com/caregiverfinancesconcord or call 800-272-3900. Registration will be available at the door. For additional information contact Amy Beaver, Central United Methodist Church Parish Nurse at 704-786-4109, Extension 2006 or Pam Outen, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, NCSU Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus Center at 704-920-3310.

The Kannapolis Area Presbyterian Men will hold a BBQ chicken dinner cookout at Second Presbyterian Church on Dale Earnhardt Blvd. The meal that will consist of 1/2 BBQ chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll, dessert and drink for $15. They will begin serving at 11 a.m. for eat-in or takeout and will cook and serve until all the food is gone. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to support CVAN (Cabarrus Victims Assistance Network) which provides safety, shelter and support for battered women and their children.

Monday, April 24

Tuesday, April 25

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St., Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join us for A GriefShare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord, weekly on Tuesdays through May 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Thursday, April 27

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery, call 704-786-5500.

Friday, April 28

Saturday, April 29

Monday, May 1

Tuesday, May 2

Wednesday, May 3

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, May 4

Friday, May 5

Saturday, May 6

The Kneeling Gardeners Annual Plant Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m . at Trinity Methodist Church, 416 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Kannapolis. (across from A L Brown High School) The Kneeling Gardeners is a volunteer organization of gardeners from around the area who grow local plants for an annual fund raiser. Plants include annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, herbs, houseplants, decorative potted plants and more.

The Kneeling Gardeners meet on the 4th Monday of each month in the fellowship hall of Trinity UMC.

Monday, May 8

Tuesday, May 9

Wednesday, May 10

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary will hold a League of Mercy workshop at 9:30 a.m. to make favors for nursing home residents. The workshop will be held at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave SE, Concord, NC 28025. There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project. Visitors are welcome.

Thursday, May 11

Friday, May 12

Saturday, May 13

