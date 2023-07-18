CONCORD – The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Linda Longmire as Destination Services Manager. In this role, Longmire supports the operational and hospitality needs of visiting meetings and events including weddings and reunions in Cabarrus County.

“Extraordinary experiences are made in the details,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “Linda’s attention to detail and focus on outstanding service will elevate the experience for visiting groups and encourage them to return to Cabarrus County again and again.”

Longmire joins the Explore Cabarrus team with over 25 years of experience in customer service in the residential and commercial mortgage and finance industries.

Prior to her current role as Destination Services Manager, Linda most recently served as eClose Production Manager with Guaranteed Rate. Throughout her career as an administrative professional and documentation specialist, Linda has also held positions with organizations including Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and Areawide Development Corporation.