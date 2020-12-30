 Skip to main content
Cabarrus Health Alliance announces additional COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
Cabarrus Health Alliance announces additional COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

KANNAPOLIS, NC – The Cabarrus Health Alliance will host multiple drive-through clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine, with the next being Saturday, January 2, 2021. The clinics will be at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, located at 4751 NC-49, Concord, NC 28025. No appointment is necessary.

Vaccine Clinic Dates

As the local public health authority, Cabarrus Health Alliance, is required to follow the state’s phased approach to administering the vaccine.

Phase 1a: Health care workers fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care staff and residents.

· Health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in those areas

· Health care workers administering vaccine

· Long-term care staff and residents-people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes

Phase 1b – Group 1:

· Anyone 75 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation

Individuals who would like to receive the vaccine are asked to do the following:

1. Print and bring the completed registration form that can be accessed here: www.cabarrushealth.org/COVIDreg

2. Bring a copy of their insurance card (front and back).

3. Bring proof of ID that qualifies them as being in Phase 1a or Phase 1b – Group 1 (75 years or older)

Please visit www.cabarrushealth.org/COVIDvax for vaccine information. Individuals can direct questions to CHA’s health Information telephone line at (704) 920-1213.

