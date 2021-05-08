Celebrating the ‘quiet heroes’ at the Law Enforcement Day and memorial

CONCORD – This year Law Enforcement Day was somber and commemorative for officers in Cabarrus County.
This year, Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping, who was killed on December 16, 2020, had his name added to the Law Enforcement Memorial along with the six other law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty in Cabarrus County.
Before the memorial ceremony revealing Shuping’s name, two law enforcement officers were recognized for the Robert J. Eury Award, the most prestigious law enforcement award in the community given to an officer that demonstrates true commitment to law enforcement and service to the community.
While Concord Police Deputy Chief Jimmy Hughes received the award in 2020, but due to the pandemic, he was recognized in a small private gathering. Now that outdoor gathering sizes have increased, he was publically recognized this year.
Hughes said that looking back on the previous year, the award now holds a special meaning to him. The award is name after Eury, who was killed in the line of duty in 1972 while serving with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department. There have now been seven officers killed in the line of duty in Cabarrus County.
• William J Kearns: Concord Police Department, September 2, 1899
• William F Propst: Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, November 17, 1922
• Martin Reuben Kiser: Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, March 3, 1931
• Robert J Eury: Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, May 5, 1972
• Roger Dale Carter: Kannapolis Police Department, December 31, 1993
• Jackie L Daniel: NC DMV, July 28, 1994
• Jason N. Shuping: Concord, Police Department, December 16, 2020
“This award has a special meaning to me especially this year given everything we as a department, as a family, and as a community have been through,” Hughes said. “It is so very important that we always remember the sacrifice of the officer that we honor here today. And the continued sacrifice, the continued ongoing sacrifice of the family members of those.”
This year’s Robert J. Eury Award recipient is Kannapolis Police Lieutenant Allen H. Tomlin Jr.
Tomlin has been in law enforcement for 24 years and started his career in the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office in 1997. The following year, he joined the Kannapolis Police Department as a field training officer.
Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry presented the award to Tomlin, describing the lieutenant as a man who does good deeds in private.
“Officers like him are America’s quiet heroes that often go unnoticed and unappreciated until those critical moments when we all need,” Spry said.
It was said Tomlin has a part-time landscaping business and often uses it to help elderly or sick neighbors mow their lawn.
Tomlin said he was honored to receive the award from the institutions that allowed him to serve.
“It is just a great honor to be associated with an award named after a man that gave his life for his community, and I am glad to be able to receive it in front of the people who gave me a chance to serve my community,” Tomlin said.
Both Hughes and Tomlin were presented with copies of the speech Rep. Richard Hudson gave on the House floor Friday describing their dedication to service.
Before the memorial service, Senator Tom Tillis addressed the crowd, thanking the officers fo Cabarrus County for their dedication to the community. He also addressed the loss the county had recently faced.
“The loss of Officer Shuping and the shooting of Officer Robinson brought 2020 to a devastating end for concord and Cabarrus County and I would say the entire region and the state,” Tillis said.
He also noted that the region experienced more losses following the deaths of two Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies April 28.
When the time came for the memorial service, family members of the seven officers that have died in the line of duty in Cabarrus County were able to place white roses at the memorial.