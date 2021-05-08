Celebrating the ‘quiet heroes’ at the Law Enforcement Day and memorial

It was said Tomlin has a part-time landscaping business and often uses it to help elderly or sick neighbors mow their lawn.

Tomlin said he was honored to receive the award from the institutions that allowed him to serve.

“It is just a great honor to be associated with an award named after a man that gave his life for his community, and I am glad to be able to receive it in front of the people who gave me a chance to serve my community,” Tomlin said.

Both Hughes and Tomlin were presented with copies of the speech Rep. Richard Hudson gave on the House floor Friday describing their dedication to service.

Before the memorial service, Senator Tom Tillis addressed the crowd, thanking the officers fo Cabarrus County for their dedication to the community. He also addressed the loss the county had recently faced.

“The loss of Officer Shuping and the shooting of Officer Robinson brought 2020 to a devastating end for concord and Cabarrus County and I would say the entire region and the state,” Tillis said.

He also noted that the region experienced more losses following the deaths of two Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies April 28.