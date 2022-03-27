COLUMN: Teenage brothers on course for future success

At an age when many young people are focused on video games and social media sites, Cayden Ebright is a veteran entrepreneur and an office older in a beekeepers’ association, taking on responsibilities usually reserved for someone much older.

The 16-year-old junior at Hickory Ridge High School can discuss the intricacies of a beehive and the economics of retail sales with the aplomb of an adult.

Cayden and his mentor, Stan Frick, a retired Vietnam veteran, were subjects of this column two years ago when they removed a bee swarm clinging to a bush in front of the Cothren home in Harrisburg. Stan is president of the Cabarrus County Beekeepers Association and was instrumental in nurturing Cayden when the youngster appeared at Stan’s workshop looking for work.

Stan says Cayden has been an eager learner over the last few years, as the two have spent hours together. “Cayden listens and absorbs it all without note taking,” he says.

Cayden’s 13-year-old brother, Jacob, has shown interest in beekeeping and has been a member of the Cabarrus County Beekeepers Association, as well as the state association, since last year.

“Jacob has worked bees with me and his brother on several occasions,” says Stan. “Jacob has one colony of his own and will assume responsibility for his brother’s three colonies later this year.”

The younger Ebright brother will also assume responsibility for the honey business, with the product being sold at Harrisburg Hardware. When the pandemic hit last year, making it difficult to find glass jars for the honey, Cayden had to improvise by procuring plastic squeeze bottles for the honey supplied by his three colonies and those maintained by Stan. The new bottles offered convenience and more product in individual bottles. Sales increased immediately. The greater demand allowed for a price increase, according to Cayden.

So now he’s ready to hand the business off to his little brother. No worries there, says Stan, who calls the brothers “extremely bright.” The difference is that Cayden is more reserved than Jacob, according to Stan.

“Jacob is all over the place,” says Stan. “Hand always up and asking questions or responding to questions.”

After a recent class offered by the Cabarrus Beekeepers Association, Jacob related to Stan his frustration with the fact that the teacher only called on him once when his hand was up for every question asked by the instructor. This happened even though his classmates were in their thirties or older, according to Stan.

As Stan tells it: “On the way home, Jacob said to me, ‘I hate it when I know the answer and the instructor looks around me to find someone else to answer the question. My teachers at school do the same thing and it makes me angry.”

The younger Ebright just completed his seventh week of a nine-week course on basic beekeeping. Those initial nine weeks will comprise the first of two parts, requiring Jacob to pass a 100-question end-of-course test. Next will be a field test working with a colony of bees. That will be administered by a master beekeeper and lead to Jacob becoming a North Carolina Certified Beekeeper, a process Cayden completed a couple of years ago.

Meanwhile, Cayden is focused on taking the next step into adulthood, looking to pursue a full-time job and head to college, where he hopes to study electrical engineering. His interest in the subject is evident by a book in his bookbag. For Christmas last year, his parents bought him a copy of “The Inventions, Researches and Writings of Nikola Tesla.” As a pioneer in the field of electrical engineering, Tesla was a contemporary, and adversary, of Thomas Edison.

“I wouldn’t say I look up to him,” says Cayden, “but he inspires me to be like him.”

The brothers have the full support of their parents, Scott and Amanda Ebright of Harrisburg, in addition to the mentorship of Stan, a.k.a. Stan the Bee Man.

It is clear that as Cayden transitions into adulthood while handing his business to Jacob, the eighth grade youngster will be more than capable of meeting the challenge, possessing the mindset needed to navigate adult responsibilities.

“This week Jacob was stung three times without so much as a yelp,” says Stan. “He is totally focused.”

Note: Due to budget constraints, this will be my last column for the Independent-Tribune. A sincere thank you is extended to those who offered support these last five years. Hearing from you was always a highlight. To those who disagreed, well, you were often wrong but always appreciated, even those who responded with personal attacks simply because I offered a conservative view and you had nothing reasonable to add to the discussion.

Larry Cothren has worked as a writer and editor for more than three decades. He teaches at Hickory Ridge High School and can be reached at lgcothren@aol.com.