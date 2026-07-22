Popular Spotlight MAKING DISCIPLES LETTER Making disciples letter: Dying woman asks husband to pray for salvation By Al Stanford Jul 22, 2026 Jul 22, 2026 Updated Jul 23, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Al Stanford I was in my bed at four in the morning. This story came to me for this letter on a Saturday. 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Two veteran Kannapolis police leaders retire after nearly three decades of service Governor appoints Concord council member to state juvenile justice panel Legislature changes Kannapolis elections to partisan races Friday Five: Caldwell Park and Rogers Lake Road bridge open Correll Farms, Big Elm and Second Harvest partner to feed the hungry Harrisburg graduate receives 2026 arts scholarship Atrium’s WakeMed acquisition faces new hurdle after State Health Plan decision State Archives webinar to explore real North Carolina history behind 'Outlander' Cabarrus gets first case of cyclosporiasis, officials urge precautions Cabarrus Chamber CEO earns national professional designation kAmp?5 :? E9:D 7:4E:@?2= DE@CJ[ E9:D F?D2G65 >2? 2?5 9:D H:76 925 C6E:C65 2?5 8@?6 E@ |JCE=6 q6249 E@ 46=63C2E6 E96:C C6E:C6>6?E] xE H2D 2E >:5?:89E 2?5 E96J H6C6 @? E96:C H2J 324< 9@>6[ 2=@?8 @?6 @7 E9@D6 =@?8[ 56D@=2E6\=@@<:?8 DEC6E496D @7 9:89H2J 2?5 E9:?<:?8 23@FE E96:C =:76 :? 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