Concord police search for driver involved in hit-and-run

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a driver and a vehicle involved in a hit and run.

The Concord Police Department responded to a report of a hit and run traffic crash with injuries at 1086 Concord Parkway North June 10 at 11:31 p.m.

The investigation revealed that while a tow truck was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of Concord Parkway North and Florence Street Northwest, it was struck from behind by a black four-door sedan.

The driver of the tow truck exited his vehicle and approached the suspect vehicle. Some type of interaction occurred between the tow truck driver and the occupants of the suspect vehicle.

The suspect driver fled the scene, maneuvering around the tow truck, striking the driver of the tow truck. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Concord Parkway.

The victim was transported to Atrium Main hospital in the City of Charlotte where he is receiving treatment.

The images below depict the suspect vehicle and suspect driver, captured from surveillance video systems prior to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information regarding this vehicle and driver is asked to call Sergeant Clay Hall, Concord Police Department Public Safety Unit, at (704) 920-5058 or email him at hallec@concordnc.gov. The public may also provide anonymous information with the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers by calling (704) 93CRIME.