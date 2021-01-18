Cabarrus Association of Educators releases statement following Thursday's Called Meeting

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Cabarrus Association of Educators (CAE) released a statement to the Board of Education following Thursday’s Called Meeting in which it was confirmed the district would open under Plan B as scheduled Jan. 19.
“On January 14, the Cabarrus Board of Education called a meeting for ‘transparency’ in Plan B, but instead undermined staff morale with divisive rhetoric when the majority of Cabarrus County’s parents and teachers support each other’s efforts,” the statement, which was released Sunday, reads. “The current school board, with the exception of Carolyn Carpenter, has consistently made decisions that have run counter to scientific data and the recommendations of the superintendent and Cabarrus Health Alliance.
“The majority of Cabarrus County teachers and parents want our board to make decisions guided by objective data and clear recommendations from medical experts in the field of infectious diseases and public safety.”
In Thursday’s Called Meeting the Board of Education addressed a situation in which teachers across the district were considering a “Call Out Sick Day” where they would not report to work as scheduled on Tuesday in an attempt to show their dissatisfaction with going back to Plan B.
According to sources, this was not a small number of people.
The County is divided on how schools should act moving forward. According to a survey sent out by the Board of Education two weeks ago, nearly 70 percent of elementary school parents in the district would return their children in either Plan A or B, but more than 60 percent of teachers responded to the same survey expressing a desire to come back in Plan C.
This was the first time Cabarrus County Schools surveyed teachers since the pandemic hit the area in February and many educators have expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of consideration they have received from the district in that time. To this date the Board is still receiving reports of teachers not being allowed to work remotely despite being in the at-risk population.
Some teachers may not fear contracting the virus, but they also have conveyed concerns for some of their co-workers who may be more vulnerable.
“Employees would like their concerns acknowledged and addressed as part of the solution of returning students to schools,” the CAE’s statement continues. “Cabarrus County teachers and parents have been working harder than ever, doing work in ways they have never been previously called to do. We remain united in our desire to educate children and keep them safe as best we can in a raging pandemic.
“With rampant teacher shortages across North Carolina projected to worsen, this is certainly an interesting time for the board to act as if educators are disposable.”
The infection rate due to those tested for COVID-19 went down from higher than 18 percent down to 16 percent last week which was the first time it has fallen since the district moved back to Plan C in the middle of December, but the 16 percent remains greater than it was before the move to all-remote work.
Vaccinations have begun among healthcare workers and the at-risk population in Cabarrus County in recent weeks, but large numbers of the County remain without an immunization for the virus.
Whether students should be back on campus remains up for debate among health experts with Dr. Anthony Fauci even saying the best place for students is in school.
“Our default position – there will always be exceptions ... there is never one-size-fits-all – our default position should be to try to keep the schools open and get children who are not in school back in school as best as we possibly can,” he said in December.
But there are plenty others out there who believe the opposite and the recommendation of the Cabarrus Health Alliance in December was to move to Plan C and it does not appear they have recommended otherwise since then.
While it is true children under the age of 18 are less likely to see adverse effects of the novel coronavirus, it is also true that every single employee in Cabarrus County Schools is over the age of 18. Additionally, a good number of that population is older than 50 and some are older than 65 which is a group which would certainly qualify as at risk.
“We hope our Board of Education will soon listen to objective data from experts,” the CAE’s statement reads, “follow their recommendations, and focus their efforts on supporting CCS in implementing the recommended plan.”