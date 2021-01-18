Cabarrus Association of Educators releases statement following Thursday's Called Meeting

Vaccinations have begun among healthcare workers and the at-risk population in Cabarrus County in recent weeks, but large numbers of the County remain without an immunization for the virus.

Whether students should be back on campus remains up for debate among health experts with Dr. Anthony Fauci even saying the best place for students is in school.

“Our default position – there will always be exceptions ... there is never one-size-fits-all – our default position should be to try to keep the schools open and get children who are not in school back in school as best as we possibly can,” he said in December.

But there are plenty others out there who believe the opposite and the recommendation of the Cabarrus Health Alliance in December was to move to Plan C and it does not appear they have recommended otherwise since then.

While it is true children under the age of 18 are less likely to see adverse effects of the novel coronavirus, it is also true that every single employee in Cabarrus County Schools is over the age of 18. Additionally, a good number of that population is older than 50 and some are older than 65 which is a group which would certainly qualify as at risk.

“We hope our Board of Education will soon listen to objective data from experts,” the CAE’s statement reads, “follow their recommendations, and focus their efforts on supporting CCS in implementing the recommended plan.”