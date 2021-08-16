Cabarrus County Board of Education goes back to requiring masks in schools

The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted 5-2 Monday to require masks indoors and on school busses to begin the school year. This comes weeks after the Board voted to make masking optional in school buildings due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
The reason for the change of mind Monday was simple: with the rising COVID-19 metrics in the County if the district did not require masks among all students, quarantines across the district would be more common. Additionally, due to a requirement by the state to offer face-to-face learning in schools, Cabarrus County Schools can no longer offer a virtual option beyond the district’s Virtual Academy.
If the district were to leave masking optional with the current quarantining guidelines, students would have to be sent home from anywhere between seven and 14 days and would only be able to get their work material through Canvas.
Requiring masks allows students to stay in school and not miss out on learning opportunities due to quarantines which are required by the state when a person comes in contact with a COVID-19 positive individual over 15 cumulative minutes in a 24-hour period.
Former Interim Superintendent Brian Schultz said requiring masks will keep more children in schools from the beginning of the year despite the presence of the virus in the County.
“If everyone is masked there would be very little contact tracing,” Schultz said.
The decision to require masks is not something the district came by lightly and one several Board member felt they were more or less forced into.
“The thing that bothers me the most about this, and this is something I feel like as a Board we have no control over is that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has made it impossible for schools to go masks optional,” Denise Adcock said. “Because the operational inefficiencies are going to happen on our school system when we have 100 percent of our students back in our buildings and we are trying to control contact tracing, we are going to try to control quarantines, we’re going to have kids out, we’re going to have parents at work who are going to have to try to figure out how to try to take care of their kids for 10 days.
“I am voting for masks in the schools because I want these kids to stay in school five days a week. I want them to get educated and if that means they wear a mask until these numbers come down then I am changing my vote to mask mandate.”
Even with the requirements of quarantines and the effect that could potentially have on a student having to be kept out of school, the decision to require masks was still one some were not in favor of.
“I hear people say well ‘if my kid is vaccinated and wearing a mask but your kid isn’t then my kid has to be unfairly quarantined.’ I agree with you! It’s ridiculous!” Laura Blackwell said. “For those that want to say that I make my decisions based on my politics, I say who do you think is in charge of the schools mandates? The State. Who do you think runs the State? Elected officials! Whether you want to admit it or not, it’s all political. That is what we are dealing with here is one big political machine and we are just pawns in their game. I will not vote to mandate masks for these children.”
Board Member Tim Furr also voted against mandating masks.
This was the first School Board meeting for new Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki. He said he understood the Board members struggles with this decision, but he recommended masks be mandated.
“I am going to recommend to the Board that I think we begin the school year masked,” he said. “I think it’s the best way to go, I think it’s the most efficient way to go, and most importantly, I think with everything rising and the unknown, because we really don’t know, I think the charge that comes back to me is: Our job No. 1 is to keep kids safe. We can agree (or disagree) whether they should be masked or not masked, but the research and some of the solid evidence from the medical experts that are out there indicates that masking does reduce transmission, it does reduce spread. So my recommendation based on that is that we begin the school year fully masked.”
The Board of Education will discuss the masking situation again at next month’s business meeting. Additionally, they will call the Task Force together to come up with metrics for when students should wear masks and when they should not.