Cabarrus County Board of Education goes back to requiring masks in schools

The decision to require masks is not something the district came by lightly and one several Board member felt they were more or less forced into.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The thing that bothers me the most about this, and this is something I feel like as a Board we have no control over is that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has made it impossible for schools to go masks optional,” Denise Adcock said. “Because the operational inefficiencies are going to happen on our school system when we have 100 percent of our students back in our buildings and we are trying to control contact tracing, we are going to try to control quarantines, we’re going to have kids out, we’re going to have parents at work who are going to have to try to figure out how to try to take care of their kids for 10 days.

“I am voting for masks in the schools because I want these kids to stay in school five days a week. I want them to get educated and if that means they wear a mask until these numbers come down then I am changing my vote to mask mandate.”

Even with the requirements of quarantines and the effect that could potentially have on a student having to be kept out of school, the decision to require masks was still one some were not in favor of.