Parents, teachers have difference of opinion on return to Plan B on Jan. 19

The district knew there were going to be challenges when moving to Plan B. Teachers had to learn how to live stream classes and had to monitor both students in the classroom and those at home sitting in front of a computer. It was a challenge those teachers met, but it is also something that created a heavier workload and took its toll. Teachers are tired, and some are worried.

To this point the Cabarrus County Board of Education is still getting reports about teachers who have been denied the option to teach remotely if they are in the at-risk population. While zero cases of spread have been reported on campus in CCS and also in neighboring district Kannapolis City Schools, the fear of spread is still there. The CDC reports a more than 80 percent reduction in the spread of COVID-19 when social distancing is maintained and a more than 60 percent reduction when masks are worn. That is not 100 percent so there is no guarantee a staff member who could be at risk will not contract the virus.