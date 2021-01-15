Parents, teachers have difference of opinion on return to Plan B on Jan. 19

CABARRUS COUNTY — Parents and teachers have very different opinions on whether or not students should be on campus after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Parents have been polled by the school district several times before the school year and during it as well. It appears their opinions have remained relatively the same — they want their students to be on campus.
In a survey done before students were allowed back on campus Oct. 19 nearly 70 percent of elementary school parents said they would send their children to school. It does not appear that sentiment has changed. When polled last week 69.5 percent of these parents said they would send their children back to school. More than 50 percent (50.8) said they would send them back in Plan A which would require no limits on classroom sizes.
Teachers have a different opinion on this subject. They were polled for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the state in February and 63 percent of respondents said they would prefer to come back on Jan. 19 in Plan C. Twenty three percent said they would prefer to be in Plan B and 14 percent in Plan A.
It should be noted all parents polled were elementary school parents while every single teacher in the district had a chance to respond to the survey.
The Board of Education met for a Called Meeting on Thursday night and confirmed students will be coming back in Plan B on Jan. 19. Cabarrus County Schools went back to Plan C on the week of Dec. 14 due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the County and set a return date for Jan. 19 after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They are sticking to that decision.
“It’s become a very divisive subject no matter which side you’re on,” Board Chair Holly Grimsley said Thursday. “But it’s this Board’s decision to balance that and make the right decision.”
One thing which does remain unclear is what staff members are actually considering when they say they want to remain in Plan C. The survey done last week simply asked if they would prefer to come back in Plan A, B or C and allowed space for them to leave comments.
Something that has to be considered is the blended learning plan. When the district decided to come back in Plan B in October, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Crystal Hill said they were comfortable in Plan C and moving to Plan B would possibly give teachers less immediate access to students. Some teachers liked Plan C and some of the things it gave them a chance to do which they might not have had even when school was 100 percent normal before the pandemic.
“They’re being honest about the obstacles they have going on at home; they’re telling me if they’re struggling with class. I’m really trying to create that environment where they can be honest with me so that I can make sure that — even if I don’t see their face on the Teams meeting and I can’t necessarily see the struggle there — I know where they’re at and what I can do to help them,” Katy Janssen, a ninth-grade Biology teacher at J.M. Robinson said back in August after school opened in Plan C. “In pre-pandemic learning, it was honestly tough to try and find time during a class period to make sure I got those individual check-ins with every student, so that’s something that I’m really liking.”
The district knew there were going to be challenges when moving to Plan B. Teachers had to learn how to live stream classes and had to monitor both students in the classroom and those at home sitting in front of a computer. It was a challenge those teachers met, but it is also something that created a heavier workload and took its toll. Teachers are tired, and some are worried.
To this point the Cabarrus County Board of Education is still getting reports about teachers who have been denied the option to teach remotely if they are in the at-risk population. While zero cases of spread have been reported on campus in CCS and also in neighboring district Kannapolis City Schools, the fear of spread is still there. The CDC reports a more than 80 percent reduction in the spread of COVID-19 when social distancing is maintained and a more than 60 percent reduction when masks are worn. That is not 100 percent so there is no guarantee a staff member who could be at risk will not contract the virus.
It is unclear if teachers who voted to stay in Plan C are more fearful of the virus itself, or if they simply believe Plan C is a better option to educate their students. Odds are everyone’s answer for choosing Plan C is a little bit different. Some teachers who are not at risk are concerned for their co-workers who are and that may have led to them selecting Plan C. But what is clear is this — there is a difference in opinion of what parents and teachers want. The majority of parents want their children on campus and in school while the majority of teachers are not in favor of that.
Thursday’s meeting was called in part due to the fact there were some instances of teachers allegedly organizing a “call-out sick” day Tuesday in protest of moving to Plan B. There is no telling how many teachers would have considered this, but it was something the Board of Education had to discuss at the Called Meeting.
“That is extremely concerning to the Board of Education and I’m sure just as concerning to (Superintendent) Dr. (Chris) Lowder and his staff,” Grimsley said. “We already have a critical situation, as we know, with certified teachers being in classrooms because that is what we are mandated by law. We are mandated by law to have certified teachers in these classrooms for these kids once they’re there to be supervised.
“That can cause a lot of problems. It can cause problems with our substitute pools, it throws us a complete curve of how we’re already trying to manage that situation.”
CCS will not be changing its plan for Tuesday despite this potential “call-out sick” day. Students and teachers will be on campus in Plan B the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day as planned. But the situation remains, a majority of teachers want to start in Plan C and a majority of Parents want to be in Plan A or B, according to last week’s survey.
The district will pick up its COVID-19 tracking starting next week as it did leading up to the move to Plan C in December and things will go back to how they were. Cabarrus County currently sits with a COVID-19 infection rate of higher than 16 percent, which is down from last week but up from when the district went to Plan C.