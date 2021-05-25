Pitts School Road Principal has first book 'Sign to Story' published

“It was just so simple, and I’m like, ‘What’s behind the sign? What’s more to that?’” He said. “And I know there’s more to his story, yes that’s his reality right now, but where’s that coming from? What does he need help with? What has he gotten through? Where does he need to go?”

Everyone needs help in life and encouragement along with it. That is what Mr. Smith hopes people get from this book. He hopes to encourage others to realize just because someone may have labeled you one way, it doesn’t mean that has to define you.

“The idea is you don’t let yourself be defined by your sign,” he said. “And there are signs that I think are collected over the years. People say, ‘You’re too short to play football at college, don’t do it,’ but I did. Or, ‘You’re not smart enough to do this. You made that mistake when you were 15 years old or 30 years old, or whatever.’ So those signs that we collect and that we also just put on ourselves before people give them to us, but we have to be able to move past those signs to our story.”

He continued: “Because we’re all living this life with all kinds of baggage and signs but there oftentimes is more to us than just what that sign is. We don’t just stand up and let people see that one or two things. They need to see more.”