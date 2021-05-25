Pitts School Road Principal has first book 'Sign to Story' published

CABARRUS COUNTY — Everyone had to find something to do for much of the last year. During the COVID-19 pandemic with people either encouraged to stay home due to lockdowns or required to because of quarantines, it seemed like new hobbies were popping up everywhere whether that be playing the guitar or collecting Pokemon cards.
Everyone was looking for something to do.
For Pitts School Road Elementary School Principal Christopher Smith that something was writing his first book. Like most educators across the nation, Mr. Smith has had more time on his hands than he normally does due to schools being shut down as educational buildings for months on end. So last March when he found he had more time than he normally would patrolling the halls at Pitts School Road, he decided to try his hand on the writing side.
Growing up Mr. Smith always wanted to write for Sports Illustrated. He was always an athlete and went on to play football at Maryville College outside of Knoxville, Tennessee, and he always wanted to channel his love for sports into the written word. Ultimately, he didn’t go into the writing business and became a teacher instead and is now the Principal at Pitts School Road. However, he never totally lost sight of the dream of his youth. So when he found some extra time last year he made the most of it.
“I’ve always loved writing,” he said in a Zoom call Monday. “I love teaching kids writing. For our weekly meetings even I like to write vignettes or something, or just something fun, but I’ve always said I wanted to write a book. And so cue the pandemic and all that happens, and all of a sudden I found myself with less scheduled time.
“I’ve always worked one, if not two or three jobs, (and) just found myself in March going, ‘OK, I know I’ve got these things to do but I can put my schedule together much better now.’ And so it was one of those things where I literally sat there, and after online church I wrote the intro to the book, because it’s something that had been on my heart for five or six years from an experience that I had. And wrote the intro and shared it with my wife and I was like, ‘I’m going to write this book,’ and she was like, ‘OK.’ So literally in about three months from March to like mid-June, I probably would say I wrote 90 to 95 percent of the book in that timeframe.”
“Sign to Story” officially released April 21 and is available to purchase in paperback or on Kindle on Amazon. The book was technically self-published, but Mr. Smith got help with editing from a publisher and even more helping promoting his work from Palmetto Publishing in Charleston, South Carolina.
Mr. Smith describes the book as self-help in a way, but he doesn’t want to pigeon hole the idea of it quite so much.
“It is self-help but it’s kind of seeking more,” he said. “Not that you can do it all by yourself because I talked a lot about my faith in the Lord, my God, but also about people that come alongside of you and that it takes a lot of people to help us.”
Mr. Smith got the idea for the name of the book when he saw a homeless man standing on the side of the road with a sign that said, “Need Help.”
“It was just so simple, and I’m like, ‘What’s behind the sign? What’s more to that?’” He said. “And I know there’s more to his story, yes that’s his reality right now, but where’s that coming from? What does he need help with? What has he gotten through? Where does he need to go?”
Everyone needs help in life and encouragement along with it. That is what Mr. Smith hopes people get from this book. He hopes to encourage others to realize just because someone may have labeled you one way, it doesn’t mean that has to define you.
“The idea is you don’t let yourself be defined by your sign,” he said. “And there are signs that I think are collected over the years. People say, ‘You’re too short to play football at college, don’t do it,’ but I did. Or, ‘You’re not smart enough to do this. You made that mistake when you were 15 years old or 30 years old, or whatever.’ So those signs that we collect and that we also just put on ourselves before people give them to us, but we have to be able to move past those signs to our story.”
He continued: “Because we’re all living this life with all kinds of baggage and signs but there oftentimes is more to us than just what that sign is. We don’t just stand up and let people see that one or two things. They need to see more.”
Mr. Smith wasn’t really sure he would get his book published. He knew he had an idea he wanted to convey and he enjoyed what he wrote, but a writer never really knows if what they wrote was good until someone else reads what they have done.
So when he gave his book to his friends and had them read it, he was happy to find they enjoyed what he wrote. And when he gave his book to a publisher and they offered to edit it for him he was even more encouraged. And finally, some 13 months after starting to write he got to hold his own book in his hand for the first time. It’s a feeling that was hard to describe for Mr. Smith.
“It’s one of the most unique feelings I’ve ever had because you’re humbled because you’ve kind of exposed yourself to the world,” he said. “There’s personal stories in there, there’s stories that are close to my heart about my grandfather, about my family, about experiences I’ve had just going through life trying to move past signs and struggles that we’ve come up with. So it’s this humbling, very grateful experience, and then it truly is a joyous and a thankful feeling too because it really happened.”
It’s also a feeling he had to wait a little longer to experience than he would have liked, not because he wanted the book to be published faster but because his own copies of his books actually got lost in the mail.
He was supposed to get the books a couple weeks before it was available to the public but they got lost in transit. That wasn’t the best feeling.
“Worst fear ever,” he said with a laugh. “I had previewed it digitally, multiple times, but I hadn’t seen the printed copy, so then I’m like, ‘I really hope these people that are ordering the book don’t get something totally crazy.’ Thankfully they started getting them all in that weekend and mine came the following Monday or Tuesday.”
At this moment there are a limited number of copies of the book left available on Amazon. This wasn’t necessarily something Mr. Smith wanted to do to make money. He wanted to write this book because it was something he had on his heart that he wanted to convey to others.
And he has even more to say and hopes he’ll be able to say it to those he works to help every single day.
“People do say once you write one you’ll want to write more and it’s 100 percent true,” he said. “I have an idea for another one, but I think what my goal this summer is going to be is I want to write a ‘Sign to Story’ book for kids. Because honestly I should have thought of it before. I love kids, I work with them every day. So I started sketching out — very crudely because I’m a horrible artist — both the artistic side and on the word side this weekend.
“But that’s my goal this summer is to write a ‘Sign to Story’ book for kids because I think they face it a lot too. We hear about the bigger issues like the bullying or things like that and I’m thankful we have a great culture at this school where that’s not a huge issue…but our kids do have tough home lives sometimes…then even just what people say about them. ‘Well you’re not as smart as so and so,’ so I want them to see that they can push past that too. You might not be the smartest mathematician but you might be the best mechanic around which still takes a lot of math skills and a lot of understanding to be able to do that.”
Mr. Smith first and foremost wants his book to encourage. He also wants people to understand you can do more if you want to. He is living proof of that.
“Yes, my full-time job is a principal and I love it and I wouldn’t trade it for the world and being principal here at Pitts School Road is definitely one of my biggest blessings,” he said. “But even with that, I still took on the challenge to write a book and I still want to do things outside of that.
“I don’t want just being a principal to define me. It’s a great sign and sometimes our signs are not bad things, it’s a great sign to have but that doesn’t mean that you can’t do other things outside of it. You might be a great teacher but you can also serve in this capacity or you might be a professional anything, but it doesn’t mean you can’t go and take on a new challenge and try something new.”