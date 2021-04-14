Teacher of the Year finalist Alice Graham at home at Concord Middle

Reading became a kind of escape for Graham when she was younger. She lived in a house with her grandparents as well as her cousins. A house of seven can be overwhelming at times and she found she needed an escape.

She found that escape in books at the local library.

“Growing up things were hard,” she said. “We lived in poverty and so (there were) day-to-day struggles of living in poverty, but my grandparents were wonderful. They provided me with what I needed. My grandfather worked very hard to support us because they actually raised five of the grandchildren. I grew up in the home with my cousins and we were all raised as brothers and sisters. (I had) lots of community support. Like I said I grew up in the Logan community and my neighbors knew how much I loved reading, loved school, and I did well in school so the community really supported me in that. Very encouraging. So I saw education as a way to improve my life and improve the life for my kids.”

She turned that passion for reading into a career as she went on to college at UNC Charlotte where and eventually became an E.L.A. (English Language Arts) Interventionist specializing in helping students who are behind in reading catch up.

Liz Snyder is the principal at Concord Middle and she couldn’t be happier with the work Graham does at the school.