Ellis Jewelers future designer winners

  • Updated
Jewelry winners

The 2022 winners, from left are: Sherlyn Adidala (grade 8), Cabarrus Virtual Academy; Isabella Chalker (grade 12), Cox Mill High School, and Sushanth Dhilipventkatesh (grade 5), W.R. Odell Elementary School. They are pictured with Dan Levinson.

 Submitted photo

Each year Ellis Jewelers hosts an annual contest encouraging students grades 3–12 to participate in a future jewelry designer competition.

Students are encouraged to enter an original design and are judged based on practicality of creating the piece, functionality, creativity and presentation. Three designs are chosen (one from grades 3 - 5, one from grades 6 - 8 and one from grades 9 - 12).

Owner Dan Levinson recognized the winners on Thursday, May 26. The designs are in the process of being manufactured and the winners will receive their actualized pieces in the coming weeks. The 2022 winners (pictured left to right) are:

Sherlyn Adidala (grade 8), Cabarrus Virtual Academy

Isabella Chalker (grade 12), Cox Mill High School

Sushanth Dhilipventkatesh (grade 5), W.R. Odell Elementary School

Ellis Jewelers is located at 29 Union Street, South. A video of the presentation is available on the Ellis Jewelers Facebook page.

