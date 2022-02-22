Jackson Park students collect over 700 cans in zero hunger food drive

Jackson Park Elementary School's Super Bowl food drive collected more than 700 food items for Cooperative Christian Ministry.

This was the first year for the school’s Global Magnet and Spanish Immersion programs. Through the programs, students have also learned about Sustainable Development Goals, which are described as a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. One of the school’s sustainable goals is zero hunger, said fourth grade teacher Joshua Sherrill.

“It’s being more globally minded, mindful of other cultures, of how we can be more globally minded not only in our world view, but also in our community,” Sherrill said. “This project helps to bring that focus to help with making it a more sustainable world through zero hunger.”

To help work toward that goal, the Student Council sponsored a Super Bowl canned food drive. The food drive also aligned with the school’s Random Acts of Kindness Week. The council collected food items from Feb. 7–18.

All grade levels donated cans. At the last count, there were 747 cans.