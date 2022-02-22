Jackson Park students collect over 700 cans in zero hunger food drive

Jackson Park Elementary School's Super Bowl food drive collected more than 700 food items for Cooperative Christian Ministry.
This was the first year for the school’s Global Magnet and Spanish Immersion programs. Through the programs, students have also learned about Sustainable Development Goals, which are described as a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. One of the school’s sustainable goals is zero hunger, said fourth grade teacher Joshua Sherrill.
“It’s being more globally minded, mindful of other cultures, of how we can be more globally minded not only in our world view, but also in our community,” Sherrill said. “This project helps to bring that focus to help with making it a more sustainable world through zero hunger.”
To help work toward that goal, the Student Council sponsored a Super Bowl canned food drive. The food drive also aligned with the school’s Random Acts of Kindness Week. The council collected food items from Feb. 7–18.
All grade levels donated cans. At the last count, there were 747 cans.
We are calling it the Super Bowl. We will be collecting food items during the week leading up to the Super Bowl and the week after which is Random Acts of Kindness Week.
CCM representatives arrived at the school Feb. 18 to collect the cans of food. Some of the student council helped wheel out the cans to the truck.
While loading, student council member Journey Lovelace said the food drive was a lot of fun.
“We could come together and do stuff out of class together,” she said.
Besides learning about hunger in the community, Lovelace said she also learned about teamwork through the project.
“We learned to always work together no matter what and how to be a team,” she said.
Fellow council member Carson Monteith said she was surprised at how many cans they collected.
“We were surprised,” she said. “We met our 500 goal before today. It’s a lot.”
CCM Food Program Manager Kris Edscorn said the school collected more than 500 pounds of food which would amount to more than 400 meals.
In addition to canned food, the school was also able to collect baby food, formula and boost for older adults.