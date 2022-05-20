Local elementary students tackle global issues and find some local solutions

CONCORD — Students at W.M. Irvin Elementary School are looking locally to solve global problems.

Fifth grade students in the final year of the International Baccalaureate PYP program participate in a long-term research project known as the Exhibition.

Students work in small groups in a transdisciplinary inquiry process where they identify, investigate, and offer solutions to real-life issues that occur in their community or the world.

The students are put into groups based off of their areas of interest. After seven weeks of research, the students pull together their projects for a presentation at the school. The school held a walk-through showing of each project in its cafeteria May 12. There were 34 projects in total.

Each year the Exhibition is held, there is a theme. This year’s theme was: People take action as a way of expressing their beliefs and values.

The projects lining the cafeteria certainly embodied that spirit. Students tackled subjects like ocean pollution, the gender pay gap in sports, inclusivity in education, homelessness, gender norms in clothing, clean water and sanitation, and animal abuse — just to name a few.

Annika Driessen, the media specialist for the school, said she loved seeing the way students dove into the research.

“Kids were grouped by their interest — what they were passionate about,” Driessen said. “It was neat to see them asking questions like this at such a young age. They came together really well. They took all of these topics like alternate forms of energy or endangered animals and looked at how it impacts our community and the world and how they can take action and get more involved.”

Driessen was one of the group’s mentors. Each group had a school staff member that helped offer support and guidance as students investigated their topics.

Marley Clark, is a student who worked on the gender pay gap in sports project. She said the experience was hard work but she loved presenting the group’s findings in front of people.

“We worked really hard, but we also had fun doing it,” Clark said. “We joked around but got our work done.”

Yeislin Oliver worked on the ocean pollution project and said learning to collaborate was a big part of the project.

“We all had to work together,” Oliver said. “We had fun, but we learned a lot. We just got to have fun with each other and learn together.”

Some things surprised the students as they were researching. The sports gender pay gap group were surprised to learn just how wide the gap is.

And the ocean pollution group had a few interesting facts on hand like how there are 5 trillion pieces of plastic in the ocean.

Projects also offered some potential solutions for the problems. For the ocean pollution project, the group learned about wax worms, which are able to eat through plastic. There are some theories that the worms could help with the plastic pollution problem.

The sports gender pay gap group opted for a more local approach with a letter to local news outlets, including the Independent Tribune, requesting more coverage of women's sports.

Debra Bralley, the International Baccalaureate (IB) coordinator for the elementary school , said she was broad of the student’s work.

“Exhibition is not about the ending. It is all about the process,” Bralley said. “If they end with knowing some information they didn’t before, if they are proud of their growth and their life skills and their self management skills, that is the goal. Annika and I have seen how the 5th grade really came together. I am just really proud of how they presented it.”