Local high schoolers' cancer fundraiser a success

HUNTERSVILLE — The Flight from Cancer inaugural fundraiser was a soaring success for high schoolers McKinley Sheets and Jack Rodgers.

The recently founded cancer fundraising organization raised $7,200 and attracted hundreds of people Saturday, April 30. The fundraiser will split the funds between Atrium Health's Cancer research and the Carolina Raptor Center.

Rodgers, Flight from Cancer co-founder and raptor center volunteer, said it was a proud moment watching fundraiser attendees walking around the center.

"It has been a big success. Having done events like this at the center before, this was a good crowd. Lots of people were coming in," Rodgers said.

Putting the fundraiser together was a bit of a whirlwind.

Sheets and Rodgers are family friends and but go to separate schools. Sheets attends Cox Mill High School and Rodgers attends Lake Norman Charter School.

When Sheets approached Rodgers weeks ago about putting on a fundraiser for cancer research, he was all in.

"We realized that many different people deal with the same thing, so we wanted to give back to the cancer community — and the raptor community — to help find a cure for cancer so that more families don't have to go through what our families did."

Sheet's father was diagnosed with cancer last year and underwent several surgeries, radiation and chemo. This year, he had another surgery that lasted 24 hours. Watching her family go through the stress of countless doctor visits and traveling to hospitals, Sheets wanted to do something to give back to the cancer community that had supported her family.

Rodgers' family also felt the affect of cancer when his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

"Cancer is just an awful disease. It just affects the person's ability to do things," he said. "When my mom got it — she is the person who supports the entire family and keeps it together. When she had it, it was a stressful situation. People need support."

Once Rodgers said yes to the idea, they approached the volunteer coordinator at the raptor center to pitch the idea. The fundraiser would equally benefit the raptor center and Atrium Health's Cancer Research. They were given enthusiastic consent, and they set to the real planning.

They met at a restaurant with their bubble of an idea and got to work.

"We brought out notes and we just wrote down things we would like to have," Rodgers said. "We knew where we wanted it, what we wanted it to be about and we knew how our families were affected. We just built everything from there."

That planning came together April 30 as Sheets and Rodgers walked around the center taking kids to face painting and walking people around the trails to see the birds.

"It's bee nice to have my friends here and all of these people supporting us," Rodgers said.

But the fundraiser was just the first of what will hopefully many. Sheets said people can expect to see the event even bigger and better next year.