Pastor overcomes addiction and writes book

Leaving a legacy is what many people hope to do for their children. Most people leave only memories and material possessions for them. But few actually write a book to tell their story.

John Curran is an exception. He wanted to share his story for his son, Johnny and his grandchildren who live in Maine so that they would know his background and how God transformed his life. John said, “I have experienced two lives and most people don’t know my history.”

John jotted some notes down over a couple of years and then took six months to write a book. He self-published his new book called “My Redemption Story” and it was released in July and has already sold over 370 copies. Each chapter builds on the previous one with the last chapter encouraging people to choose a personal relationship with Christ. John hopes that everyone who reads his book will have a transformation experience, if they don’t already know the Lord.

John’s story reveals his trials throughout life and what God can do with a broken vessel. John said, “We tend to put God in a box, and we need to realize how mighty He is when we totally surrender.” John shares his addiction story and other trials he faced throughout the book early in his life and how God redeemed him and turned the trials into a testimony.