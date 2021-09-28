Pastor overcomes addiction and writes book

Leaving a legacy is what many people hope to do for their children. Most people leave only memories and material possessions for them. But few actually write a book to tell their story.
John Curran is an exception. He wanted to share his story for his son, Johnny and his grandchildren who live in Maine so that they would know his background and how God transformed his life. John said, “I have experienced two lives and most people don’t know my history.”
John jotted some notes down over a couple of years and then took six months to write a book. He self-published his new book called “My Redemption Story” and it was released in July and has already sold over 370 copies. Each chapter builds on the previous one with the last chapter encouraging people to choose a personal relationship with Christ. John hopes that everyone who reads his book will have a transformation experience, if they don’t already know the Lord.
John’s story reveals his trials throughout life and what God can do with a broken vessel. John said, “We tend to put God in a box, and we need to realize how mighty He is when we totally surrender.” John shares his addiction story and other trials he faced throughout the book early in his life and how God redeemed him and turned the trials into a testimony.
John has worked for Hendrick Motorsports, has been self-employed and has served as a Care Pastor at Crossroads Church in Concord and He’s Alive Church in Kannapolis. He and his wife, Bonnie, have also traveled to Brazil to serve on mission trips for six years and volunteered at Charlotte Rescue in the Rebound Men’s Program for 14 years. Rebound is a faith-based, residential recovery program for men.
John and Bonnie are currently chaplains traveling in their retro-style canned ham camper named “Grace.” And of course, Grace is pulled along by “Ol’ Red,” John’s 1956 Chevrolet pickup truck that he restored. He tells people that God restored him just like he restored “Ol’ Red.” A sign hangs over the camper door that says, “As for Me and My Camper, We Will Serve the Lord.”
The photo on the front of the book was taken by Bonnie while they were at the Grand Canyon a couple of years ago. John is standing there looking over the canyon praising God. He and Bonnie are still praising God and ministering to anyone they meet. To contact John or purchase a copy of his book, email him at john.curran1956@gmail.com.
You can also obtain a copy at a book signing at He’s Alive Church on Sunday, October 3 at 3 pm. The address is 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC. John will be the guest author and would love to meet you and sign a book for you.