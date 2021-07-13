Red Bull, Rauch bring $740 million beverage hub to Concord

CONCORD — The former Phillip Morris factory site is soon to be home to a Red Bull and Rauch North America beverage manufacturing, filling and distribution campus bringing $740 million planned investment, making it the largest economic development project in Cabarrus County's history.
Governor Roy Cooper announced the project Tuesday afternoon, July 13, at the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation in Concord. The governor stated that the project will be an innovative use of the old Philip Morris site.
"The site was one thing that was attractive," Cooper stated. "The old Philip Morris site was a good place to do this. Cabarrus is located near the interstate which has had lots of good development on transportation. This region around Charlotte works together on a lot of things."
This project announcement mirrors the Philip Morris project announcement. At the time, Philip Morris was the largest economic development announcement in Cabarrus County history according to Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker. The Philip Morris plant contained a $300 million, 1.8-million-square-foot facility employing thousands of people and later had a $400 million expansion in the 1990s.
The project includes the construction of a 2-million-square-foot beverage production hub at The Grounds at Concord where the old Philip Morris plant once stood.
The hub will include 800,000-square-foot Red Bull regional distribution center that is expected to create 90 jobs over one year with an average wage of $50,367. It will also include a 1.4 million-square-foot Rauch North America factory, distribution and office space that is expected to create 323 jobs over three years and an average wage of $50,387.
In total, the project twill bring in 413 jobs, and the wage projections are higher than Cabarrus County's average of $41,255. Concord Mayor Bill Dusch stated that attracting high paying jobs is a major goal for the city.
"As we plan for continued growth across the city, attracting high quality and good paying jobs is paramount," Dusch said.
In the last five years, the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation brought in over $850 million in new tax investment and almost 3,000 jobs. During the pandemic last year, the county announced 488 jobs and 154 million in capital investments from GoldenHome International and Prime Beverage Group. The Red Bull and Rauch North America hub will join Carvana and GoldenHome International at The Grounds at Concord, leaving 1,000 acres of the old factory site available for future development. GoldenHome made its North American headquarters in Concord last year and was projected to bring in 257 jobs and $86 million in investment. Caravana completed construction on its Concord location in 2020 and it was projected to invest $33.2 million and create 413 jobs over the next five years.
The project was dubbed "Project Aqua Marine" about a year ago when Cabarrus County officials first began discussing the project in August 2020.
The Red Bull Rauch North America announcement came the same day that the Job Development Investment Grant's (JDIG) — an incentive program that provides cash grants directly to a company, when the company creates jobs and invests in the state — were approved by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee. The project's home in Concord was facilitated by JDIGs, and it is expected that $4.2 million will be paid over 12 years. During that time the project's economic impact on the state is projected to be $1.8 billion.
Governor Cooper stated that North Carolina ranks low in pandemic-related death rate and job losses, and the goal is to have the state come out of the pandemic on its way to building back the economy. That plan starts with jobs but ends with education.
"We have made it a point to come out of this pandemic economically strong," Governor Cooper said. "We have been able to work together to build jobs. Now we are really going to make sure the workforce is educated and has the skills to do these jobs."
Cooper said its expected that community college systems will tailor training systems to the new jobs that will be created in the area. Concord Mayor Dusch stated that education and having a strong workforce is vital in these types of development projects.
"That is where we get our workforce, our community colleges," Dusch said, "and being able to get jobs in the area that they can be trained and ready for once they are done is a goal."
Next Cabarrus County and the City of Concord plan to\ hold several public hearings next month on performance based property tax grants on increased tax value, which will be available if the project meats performance goals.