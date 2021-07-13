Red Bull, Rauch bring $740 million beverage hub to Concord

The project was dubbed "Project Aqua Marine" about a year ago when Cabarrus County officials first began discussing the project in August 2020.

The Red Bull Rauch North America announcement came the same day that the Job Development Investment Grant's (JDIG) — an incentive program that provides cash grants directly to a company, when the company creates jobs and invests in the state — were approved by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee. The project's home in Concord was facilitated by JDIGs, and it is expected that $4.2 million will be paid over 12 years. During that time the project's economic impact on the state is projected to be $1.8 billion.

Governor Cooper stated that North Carolina ranks low in pandemic-related death rate and job losses, and the goal is to have the state come out of the pandemic on its way to building back the economy. That plan starts with jobs but ends with education.

"We have made it a point to come out of this pandemic economically strong," Governor Cooper said. "We have been able to work together to build jobs. Now we are really going to make sure the workforce is educated and has the skills to do these jobs."